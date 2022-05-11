FDA announces FIVE meetings in June to push Novavax in adults, Moderna in kids 0-17, and Pfizer in kids under 5

The blitzkrieg culminates with a “Future Framework” to automatically deem all reformulated Covid-19 shots as “safe and effective” WITHOUT further clinical trials

I. FDA goes full Shock & Awe in the attempt to get several toxic shots authorized in quick succession

In a little noticed article in the Washington Post, the FDA revealed that they are going to hold FIVE meetings of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) in June. FIVE! The meetings have not been officially announced on the FDA website yet but the best guess at this point is as follows:

June 7, Novavax in adults

June 8, Moderna in adolescents (delayed for a year because of myocarditis concerns)

June 21, Moderna in kids <6

June 22, Pfizer in kids <5

June 28, “Future Framework” for Covid-19 shots

This is very troubling. It means that the FDA is shifting into Shock & Awe military strategy to try to push through five authorizations in quick succession — so that the public does not have time to think and react. This is not the proper way to do science, it is an attack on democracy, and if they succeed, the FDA will kill and injure millions of American for years to come.

Let’s talk about what we know about each of these shots and then talk about what we can do to stop the FDA from destroying our country.

II. Novavax is terrible and useless

Novavax is a protein subunit vaccine. Fellow Substacker Robyn Chuter has done the best deep dive that I’ve seen on Novavax:

Robyn reviewed 3 Novavax clinical trials and the results are always terrible:

• No reductions in hospitalizations.

• No reductions in deaths.

• Tiny absolute risk reduction for a couple months (and then, after six months, the control group gets injected too so there is no long term data).

• Significant risk of adverse events in the vaccinated group.

This is not a surprise. The SARS-CoV-2 virus was never a good candidate for a vaccine (in the same way that HIV and the common cold have never had a successful vaccine in spite of decades of efforts). Recombinant proteins are not safer nor more effective than mRNA — they just fails in different ways. Novavax also uses a proprietary new adjuvant, “Matrix M”, that is not well studied.

III. Moderna mRNA shots in adolescents and kids are useless and terrible

A few days ago, I did a deep dive into the problems with the Moderna mRNA shot in kids. To summarize briefly:

• The Moderna application to inject adolescents has been held up since June 2021, because the Moderna shot increases the risk of myocarditis.

• Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Norway have all suspended the use of the Moderna mRNA shot in teenagers because it leads to myocarditis. Finland and Sweden even suspended its use in men under 30 years old.

• We have no data from the Moderna clinical trial in kids younger than 12 other than selective leaks to the NY Times. But we know that even with Moderna rigging the trials, the shot made no difference on clinically significant outcomes including infection, hospitalization, ICU visits, or death.

However the Moderna shot did cause fevers in 15% to 17% of kids and fevers over 104 degrees in 0.2% of kids (which, if you multiply that by the 18 million kids they want to inject = 36,000 kids with potentially permanent neurological injury from a shot that provides no benefit).

IV. Pfizer mRNA shots in kids under 5 are useless and terrible

I’ve done several articles on the dangers of Pfizer mRNA shots in kids under 5. To summarize briefly:

• There is no Covid emergency for children under five years old. The CDC’s own research shows that 74.2% of kids 0-11 already had natural immunity. That was as of February 2022 — by now the number is probably closer to 100%.

• The Pfizer mRNA shot does not work very well in kids. The Pfizer clinical trial in kids 6 months to four years old failed in December 2021 and failed again in February 2022. A study by the NY State Department of Health shows that against the Omicron variant, after one month the Pfizer shot was only 12% effective in kids 5 to 11. After 6 weeks, vaccine effectiveness was a shocking MINUS 41% (vaccinated children were significantly more likely to catch Covid than the unvaccinated).

• The harms from the Pfizer mRNA shot in children are catastrophic. There are now 47,736 VAERS reports of adverse events in children following Covid-19 shots. These reports likely understate harms by a factor of 41 to 100. There are numerous reports of fatalities in children following Covid-19 shots (including reports that mysteriously disappear).

For those who want more details, Michael Palmer, MD; Sucharit Bhakdi, MD; and Wolfgang Wodarg, MD produced a 50 page guide, “On the use of the Pfizer and the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in children and adolescents.”

V. The FDA’s proposed “Future Framework” for Covid-19 Vaccines is the worst idea in the history of public health

The “Future Framework” is how the FDA plans to rig the process in perpetuity. The “Future Framework” will take the” “flu strain selection process” that is used every year — and apply it to future (reformulated) Covid-19 shots.

Manufacturers love this because then all future Covid-19 shots will be deemed automatically “safe and effective” WITHOUT FURTHER CLINICAL TRIALS because they are “biologically similar” to existing Covid-19 shots.

This approach does not work with the flu shot (last year the flu shot was somewhere between 0% and 14% effective) and it will not work with Covid-19 shots either.

Moderna is already signaling that they want to manufacture a Covid-19 shot with Wuhan and Beta strains — even though neither strain is still in widespread circulation.

If the “Future Framework” is approved, there will be no future clinical trial data submitted to the FDA in connection with Covid-19 shots in perpetuity.

VI. What is to be done. Talking points.

I imagine we are all tempted to just say/write:

• No Novavax in adults.

• No Moderna in adolescents.

• No Moderna in little kids.

• No Pfizer in little kids.

• No “Future Framework”.

The problem with that approach is that negating a frame reinforces a frame. So the more we just say NO, the more we reinforce the very thing we are trying to stop.

Furthermore, we do not want to leave the bougiecrats in an existential abyss because they are incapable of original thought. So if we just say no, they will not know what to do with themselves and will become panicked and vengeful and start lashing out.

So let’s find a way to reframe and give our country a path out of this valley of misery. My proposed talking points are as follows.

1. The FDA must revoke the existing authorizations for Moderna, Pfizer, and J&J Covid-19 shots and withdraw them from the market immediately. SARS-CoV-2 was never a good candidate for a vaccine. These shots do not stop infection, transmission, hospitalization, nor death. They appear to have negative efficacy and are driving the evolution of variants that evade vaccines. The pandemic will never stop as long as the FDA and CDC are promoting shots that lack sterilizing immunity.

2. The FDA and CDC must pivot to therapeutics. This was always the answer. The CDC’s own research showed that chloroquine is safe and effective for prophylaxis and early treatment of SARS coronaviruses (hydroxychloroquine is even safer than chloroquine). The best frontline doctors have found that ivermectin is a life saver if used early. About twenty off-the-shelf treatments are more effective than vaccines. Get these safe and effective medicines to people who need them and let doctors be doctors again and treat patients based on their own best clinical judgment.

3. Vaccine safety assessments must be based on actual science. That means:

• Large (50,000+ person) double blind randomized controlled trials with inert saline placebos conducted by an independent third party.

• Safety and efficacy studies for two years prior to any application followed by 20 years of follow up (with the control group intact).

• Greater than 90% efficacy with less than 1% Grade 3 Adverse Events.

• Proper monitoring for carcinogenesis, mutagenesis, and impairment of fertility.

VII. What is to be done. Whom to contact:

Please reach out and find a way to awaken the moral core of these 36 people:

You can use the talking points from above or share your own story and insights.

Political appointees:

Xavier Becerra

Secretary, Health & Human Services

200 Independence Avenue S.W.

Washington, D.C. 20201

c/o Sean McCluskie

sean.mccluskie@hhs.gov

https://twitter.com/XavierBecerra

Robert Califf

FDA Commissioner

Food and Drug Administration

Mail stop: HF-1

10903 New Hampshire Ave.

Silver Spring MD 20993-0002

phone: (301) 796-5400

fax: (301) 847-8752

commissioner@fda.hhs.gov

https://twitter.com/DrCaliff_FDA

Ashish K. Jha, MD, MPH

White House Covid Czar

Brown University School of Public Health

121 South Main Street

Providence RI 02903

DeanofPublicHealth@brown.edu

https://twitter.com/ashishkjha

Rochelle Walensky

Director, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Roybal Building 21, Rm 12000

1600 Clifton Rd

Atlanta, GA 30333

phone: (404) 639-7000

Aux7@cdc.gov

https://twitter.com/CDCDirector

FDA staff:

Peter Marks

Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

FDA, Mail stop: HFM-2

10903 New Hampshire Ave., WO71-7232

Silver Spring MD 20993-0002

phone: (240) 402-8116

fax: (301) 595-1310

Peter.Marks@fda.hhs.gov

Hong Yang

Biologist, FDA/CBER/OBE

Building WO71, Room 5338

Mail stop: HFM-210

Silver Spring MD 20993-0002

phone: (240) 402-8836

fax: (301) 595-1240

Hong.Yang@fda.hhs.gov

Richard Forshee

Associate Director, FDA/CBER/OBE

Building, WO71, Room 5342

Silver Spring MD 20993-0002

phone: (240) 402-8631

fax: (301) 595-1240

Richard.Forshee@fda.hhs.gov

Hui-Lee Wong

Associate Director for Innovation and Development,

Office of Biostatistics and Epidemiology,

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

White Oak Building 71, Room 5222

Silver Spring MD 20993-0002

phone: (240) 402-0473

Huilee.Wong@fda.hhs.gov

Leslie Ball

Office of Vaccines Research and Review

Division of Vaccines and Related Products Applications,

Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research

Building WO22, Room 6156

Silver Spring MD 20993-0002

phone: (301) 796-3399

Leslie.Ball@fda.hhs.gov

Doran L. Fink

Deputy Director – Clinical

Division of Vaccines and Related Products Applications

Office of Vaccines Research and Review, CBER

Mail stop HFM-475

Building WO71, Room 3314

Silver Spring MD 20993-0002

phone: (301) 796-1159

Doran.Fink@fda.hhs.gov

VRBPAC Members:

Hana El Sahly, M.D., Chair VRBPAC

Associate Professor

Department of Molecular Virology and Microbiology

Department of Medicine

Section of Infectious Diseases

Baylor College of Medicine

Houston, TX 77030

713-798-2058

hanae@bcm.edu

Paula Annunziato, M.D.

Vice President and Therapeutic Area Head

Vaccines Clinical Research

Merck

North Wales, PA 19454

paula.annunziato@merck.com

Adam C. Berger, Ph.D.

Director, Division of Clinical and Healthcare Research Policy

Office of Science Policy

Office of the Director

National Instituters of Health

6705 Rockledge Drive, Suite 630

Bethesda, MD 20892

(301) 827-9676

adam.berger@nih.gov

Henry H. Bernstein, D.O.

Professor of Pediatrics

Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell

Department of Pediatrics

Cohen Children’s Medical Center

New Hyde Park, NY 11042

phone: (516) 838-6415 (office)

fax: (516) 465-5399

hbernstein@northwell.edu

Captain Amanda Cohn

Chief Medical Officer

National Center for Immunizations and Respiratory Diseases

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

1600 Clifton Rd

Atlanta, GA 30333 MS C-09

phone: (404) 639-6039

fax: (404) 315-4679

acohn@cdc.gov

anc0@cdc.gov

Holly Janes, Ph.D.

Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center •

Vaccine and Infectious Disease Division

1100 Fairview Avenue North,

M2-C200

P.O. Box 19024

Seattle, Washington 98109 U.S.A.

phone: (206) 667.6353

hjanes@fredhutch.org

Hayley Gans, M.D.

Professor of Pediatrics

Department of Pediatrics

Stanford University Medical Center

Stanford, CA 94305

phone: (650) 723-5682

fax: (650) 725-8040

hgans@stanford.edu

David Kim, M.D.

CAPT, U.S. Public Health Services

Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

330 C Street SW, Suite L600

Washington, DC 20024

phone: (202) 795-7636

david.kim@hhs.gov

Arnold Monto, M.D.

Professor Emeritus

Department of Epidemiology

University of Michigan School of Public Health

Ann Arbor, MI 48109

phone: (734) 764-5453

fax: (734) 764-3192

asmonto@umich.edu

Paul Offit, M.D.

Professor of Pediatrics

Division of Infectious Diseases

Abramson Research Building

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA 19104

phone: (215) 590-2020

offit@chop.edu

https://twitter.com/DrPaulOffit

Steven Pergam, M.D.

Medical Director

Infection Prevention

Seattle Cancer Care Alliance

Seattle, WA 98109

phone: (206) 667-7126

spergam@fredhutch.org

https://twitter.com/PergamIC

Jay Portnoy, M.D.

Director, Division of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

Children’s Mercy Hospitals & Clinics

2401 Gillham Road

Kansas City, MO 64108

phone: (816) 960-8885

fax: (816) 960-8888

Jportnoy@cmh.edu

Eric Rubin, M.D., Ph.D.

Editor-in-Chief

New England Journal of Medicine

Adjunct Professor

Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health

665 Huntington Ave

Building 1, Room 811

Boston, MA 02115

phone: (617) 432-3335

erubin@hsph.harvard.edu

erubin@nejm.org

Andrea Shane, M.D.

Professor of Pediatrics

Emory University School of Medicine

2015 Uppergate Drive NE, Rm. 504A

Atlanta, GA 30322

phone: (404) 727-9880 (direct)

(404) 727-5642 (main)

fax: (404) 727-8249

ashane@emory.edu

Geeta K. Swamy, M.D.

Senior Associate Dean

Vice Chair for Research & Faculty Development

Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology

Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

Duke University

Box 3967 Med Ctr,

Durham, NC 27710

phone: (919) 681-5220

swamy002@mc.duke.edu

Temporary VRBPAC members (but their votes count just the same):

A. Oveta Fuller, Ph.D.

Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology,

University of Michigan Medical School

Ann Arbor, MI 48109

phone: (734) 647-3830

fullerao@umich.edu

Randy Hawkins, M.D.

Charles Drew University

1731 E. 120th St.

Los Angeles, CA 90059

(323) 563-4800

RandyHawkins@cdrewu.edu

James Hildreth, Sr., Ph.D., M.D.

Professor

Department of Internal Medicine

School of Medicine

President and Chief Executive Officer

Meharry Medical College

Nashville, TN 37205

officeofthepresident@mmc.edu

Jeannette Lee, Ph.D.

Professor Department of Biostatistics

University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Little Rock, AR 72701

phone: (501) 526-6712

JYLee@uams.edu

Ofer Levy, M.D., Ph.D.

Staff Physician & Principal Investigator

Director, Precision Vaccines Program

Division of Infectious Diseases

Boston Children’s Hospital

Professor,

Harvard Medical School Associate Member

phone: (617) 919-2900

fax: (617) 730-0254

ofer.levy@childrens.harvard.edu

Wayne Marasco

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

450 Brookline Avenue

Jimmy Fund 824

Boston, MA 02215

Phone: (617) 632-2153

fax: (617) 632-3889

wayne_marasco@dfci.harvard.edu

H. Cody Meissner, M.D.

Professor of Pediatrics

Tufts University School of Medicine

Director, Pediatric Infectious Disease

Tufts Medical Center

Boston, MA 02111

phone: (617) 636-5227

fax: (617) 636-4300

cmeissner@tuftsmedicalcenter.org

Michael Nelson, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Medicine

Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Division

UVA Division of Asthma, Allergy & Immunology

PO Box 801355

Charlottesville, VA 22908

phone: (434) 297-8399

fax: (434) 924-5779

mrn8d@virginia.edu

Stanley Perlman, M.D., Ph.D.

Professor of Pediatrics

University of Iowa

3-712 Bowen Science Building (BSB)

51 Newton Rd

Iowa City, IA 52242

phone: (319) 335-8549

stanley-perlman@uiowa.edu

Mark Sawyer, M.D.

Professor of Clinical Pediatrics

8110 Birmingham Way

Bldg. 28, 1st Floor

San Diego, CA 92123

phone: (858) 966-7785

fax: (858) 966-8658

mhsawyer@ucsd.edu

Melinda Wharton, M.D., MPH

Associate Director for Vaccine Policy

National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases,

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,

1600 Clifton Road, Mailstop E05,

Atlanta, GA 30333

phone: (404) 639.8755

fax: (404) 639.8626

mew2@cdc.gov

I know that we’re all weary. We’ve been battling Pharma fascism for the last two years and battling against the FDA every day for the last few months. I imagine it’ll take about an hour to call or write to all 36 people on this list. It’s a heavy lift. But that’s the price of liberty. This is what it’s going to take to save our Republic. So let’s fire up our computers and get out our phones and generate the largest response in the history of the movement. Let’s make history together!