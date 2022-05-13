Internal CDC docs on the agency’s false Covid vaccine claims

CDC catalogs lawmakers’ tweets about vaccines, documents reveal

Internal documents at the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) show that Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) ignited quite the firestorm when he contacted the agency to point out serious Covid vaccine disinformation that their top officials and vaccine scientists had signed off on.

I reported on the story last year after Massie produced audio recordings of CDC officials and scientists admitting the error to him, yet continued to publicly make the false claim: that original studies proved Covid vaccines helped people who’d already had Covid. They didn’t.

Watch the story and listen to the CDC audio recordings here.

Recently, emails obtained through a Freedom of Information request show more than a thousand pages of emails mentioning Massie and his concerns swirled around at CDC.

What did they say? Well, much of the time we don’t know because that’s hidden behind big, blue redactions.

Public info redacted by CDC regarding the agency’s Covid vaccine disinformation

We do see that before admitting the claim was wrong, CDC scientists tried to defend their false information.

CDC scientists and officials first attempt to defend the false info they were publicizing about Covid-19 vaccines

CDC also apparently tracks and logs CDC-related tweets by members of Congress, broken down by party affiliation.

CDC tracking tweets by members of Congress

It’s unclear why conversations between CDC officials and scientists on matters of great public health importance would be kept hidden from public view.

Nobody was held publicly accountable for the serious and potentially dangerous false information the CDC officials and scientists signed off on and publicized.