EU urges citizens to inform on sanctions violators
‘Whistleblower tool’ created for
people to report on violators of restrictions on Russia and Belarus
Samizdat | May 27, 2022
The European Commission on Friday announced the introduction of an anonymous online platform for people to report any violations of sanctions on Russia and Belarus.
“Aware of anyone violating EU sanctions on Russia or Belarus? We have created an online tool for whistleblowers to contact us and report violations of EU sanctions,” the EC tweeted.
The commission also said on its website that “sharing first-hand information” can be a powerful tool to help uncover cases of violations, including evasion and circumvention.
“By voluntarily providing us with information about EU sanctions violations of which you might be aware, you can help us investigate such practices and ensure sanctions compliance in the EU,” it said.
The statement noted that anyone can report anonymously, with the guarantee that their identity will be protected.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
May 27, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Full Spectrum Dominance | European Union
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
The green agenda’s role in global inflation
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Pediatricians Remove Info on Mask Risks, Dangers for Kids
By Dr. Joseph Mercola | September 20, 2021
Throughout 2020 and 2021, ever since the declared COVID-19 pandemic, government officials consistently have been inconsistent in their assessments and recommendations for public health. In August 2021, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) joined the ranks when they endorsed the CDC’s recommendation for masking.1
Since they did not want to be seen holding inconsistent positions, they removed years of information from their website that explained the importance of facial cues to early brain and child development. The removal of the content culminated August 12, 2021, with the fourth in a series of tweets, in which they said:2
“Babies and young children study faces, so you may worry that having masked caregivers would harm children’s language development. There are no studies to support this concern. Young children will use other clues like gestures and tone of voice.”
At the end of the tweet, they provided a link to an article on HealthyChildren.org3 that suggested “… when one sense is taken away, the others may be heightened.” … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,721,277 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Book Review Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen YouTube Zionism
Recent Comments
michael burgwin on Domestic terrorism bill fails… roberthstiver on Hungary will order large, main… roberthstiver on Indo-Pacific power dynamic in… curmudgeon49 on NATO Claims ‘Immunity’ to Serb… curmudgeon49 on NATO Claims ‘Immunity’ to Serb… roberthstiver on Suppressed Memo: Eli Lilly Hid… Justin Thought on Hungary will order large, main… chrisirish67 on Suppressed Memo: Eli Lilly Hid… Balthasar Gerards on ‘Grid Failure’ May Cause ‘Forc… Balthasar Gerards on Supreme Court Rejects Appeal C… brianharryaustralia on The 10-Year Pandemic Plan Genghis Cohen on Can nuclear power achieve net-…
Aletho News
- Iran says US foreign policy ‘taken hostage’ by Israel May 27, 2022
- Iran seizes Greek tankers after US ‘piracy’ May 27, 2022
- EU urges citizens to inform on sanctions violators May 27, 2022
- Sweden’s “Psychological Defence Agency” issues warning about memes that “spread misleading information” May 27, 2022
- EU hopes to ditch Russian gas hit glitch – media May 27, 2022
- The Globalists’ Race Against Time May 27, 2022
- Indo-Pacific power dynamic in radical shift May 27, 2022
- Iran summons Swiss envoy to protest US seizure of Iranian oil cargo May 27, 2022
- Domestic terrorism bill fails in Senate May 27, 2022
- China, Russia Veto US-Sponsored UNSC Resolution on North Korea May 27, 2022
- US infiltrated post-Soviet states with biolabs – Russia May 27, 2022
- Why the vast majority of physicians have failed the public May 27, 2022
- Supreme Court Rejects Appeal Challenging New York’s Removal of Religious Exemption for Schoolchildren May 26, 2022
- WEF wants kids to learn in the metaverse to curb climate change May 26, 2022
- How common is myocarditis? It hugely depends how hard you look. May 26, 2022
- Nuland-Pyatt Tape Removed From YouTube After 8 Years May 26, 2022
- Monkeypoxmania May 26, 2022
- Ukraine threatens “something could happen” to oil pipeline serving EU member Hungary May 26, 2022
OffGuardian
- Russia fast-tracks CBDC: Digital ruble to be used in “real operations” in 2023 May 27, 2022
- Monkeypoxmania May 26, 2022
- DISCUSS: Davos, the hits just keep on coming May 25, 2022
Richie Allen
- The Richie Allen Show Is Back On Tunein.com May 25, 2022
- Priest Accused Of Antisemitism Over 9/11 Conspiracy Posts May 24, 2022
- Black History Lessons Compulsory For Police May 24, 2022
- Obese People To Outnumber The Healthy Within Five Years May 19, 2022
Consent Factory
- Monkeypoxmania May 25, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Rishi Sunak plans raid on electricity and wind farm profits within a month May 27, 2022
- The great renewables ripoff May 27, 2022
- How They Ignore The Cold Spots May 27, 2022
- Colour It Red! May 27, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- What defines a good drug? April 14, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply