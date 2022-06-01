DAVOS CRINGEFEST 2022
Computing Forever | May 28, 2022
June 1, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Timeless or most popular, Video | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine, Human rights
Documentary Review
BBC joins crusade against dissenting academics via propaganda documentaries
Press TV – June 1, 2022
It seems the nefarious Inquisition in Europe, which brutally sought to rid the world of heresy and political rivalry for centuries, has reignited as its new protagonists in the British national broadcaster BBC strive to silence and delegitimize any dissenting viewpoints held by academics.
In a new documentary on BBC Radio 4’s Facts on File, and also in a report based on the documentary by the BBC News, two academics, namely Tim Hayward and Justin Schlosberg, have been falsely accused of supporting and spreading “Russian propaganda” and “misinformation” about Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine that began on February 24, either through their lectures or on Twitter.
Hayward, a professor of environmental political theory at the University of Edinburgh, had re-tweeted a representative of Russia to the United Nations, who stated that the Russian attack on a maternity hospital in Mariupol on March 9 was “fake news.”
“As long as we’re still able to hear two sides of the story we should continue striving to do so,” Hayward said.
While the West condemned Russia for targeting the hospital several times with airstrikes, the Russian foreign ministry strongly rejected the allegation, branding it as “information terrorism” against Moscow.
A few days later and in the House of Commons, legislator Robert Halfon from the Conservative Party denounced Hayward and also Dr. Tara McCormack, a lecturer in international politics at the University of Leicester, who had spoken about “ludicrous disinformation” of both Kiev and Moscow.
Halfon also urged the parliament to “contact these universities directly to stop them acting as useful idiots for” Russian President Vladimir Putin. … continue
Honestly, how many people would put their faith in Claus Schwab, an unelected, creepy guy, who looks like he has never had one happy day in his life? He, also, has never been elected to any position in his life, that I’m aware of. He is “Self Appointed”, to apparently tell the World how to behave, and to strictly follow his ‘declarations’, and several elected “Leaders” have been treating him as “GOD” lately. Well, I didn’t vote for him and I’m sure that 99% of the World’s Population had never heard of him before he started to make creepy declarations about what EVERYONE should be doing…..
To HELL with Schwab, and the other CREEPS who flock to his Davos gatherings(Gates etc).
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 1, 2022 |
…..And, further to the above, no one should trust the “World Health Organisation”, Gates, Fauci, the Vaccine Companies, and of course, the Members of Congress who are NOTORIOUSLY corrupted by “BIG MONEY”, so they would have no problem handing the American people over to the creepy scumbags previously mentioned.
From this day forward, DO NOT TRUST ANYONE in positions of High Power, in the USA, or in the countries that you individually reside in. They can(and have been)BOUGHT by, “The MONEYMEN”……
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 1, 2022 |