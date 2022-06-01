Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

DAVOS CRINGEFEST 2022

Computing Forever | May 28, 2022

June 1, 2022 - Posted by | Civil Liberties, Timeless or most popular, Video | , ,

  1. Honestly, how many people would put their faith in Claus Schwab, an unelected, creepy guy, who looks like he has never had one happy day in his life? He, also, has never been elected to any position in his life, that I’m aware of. He is “Self Appointed”, to apparently tell the World how to behave, and to strictly follow his ‘declarations’, and several elected “Leaders” have been treating him as “GOD” lately. Well, I didn’t vote for him and I’m sure that 99% of the World’s Population had never heard of him before he started to make creepy declarations about what EVERYONE should be doing…..

    To HELL with Schwab, and the other CREEPS who flock to his Davos gatherings(Gates etc).

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 1, 2022 | Reply

    • …..And, further to the above, no one should trust the “World Health Organisation”, Gates, Fauci, the Vaccine Companies, and of course, the Members of Congress who are NOTORIOUSLY corrupted by “BIG MONEY”, so they would have no problem handing the American people over to the creepy scumbags previously mentioned.

      From this day forward, DO NOT TRUST ANYONE in positions of High Power, in the USA, or in the countries that you individually reside in. They can(and have been)BOUGHT by, “The MONEYMEN”……

      Like

      Comment by brianharryaustralia | June 1, 2022 | Reply


« Previous |