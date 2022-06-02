They’ve officially forbidden the practice of medicine in Ontario, Canada

Executive Summary

They are adopting authoritarian medicine in Ontario, Canada by requiring physicians to either follow authoritarian guidelines which are not science based, or have their license to practice medicine revoked.

If you live in Canada, please contact the members of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of OntarioCollege of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario and let them know what you think of their actions.

If you live in California, which is about to go the same way, please donate NOW to the campaigns of Michael Huang and Brian Tyson.

Introduction

Dr. Ira Bernstein who practices medicine in Ontario, Canada is about to have his license to practice medicine revoked soon. Currently he is required by the authorities to operate under the following restrictions:

Dr. Bernstein will not provide medical exemptions in relation to vaccines for COVID-19;

Dr. Bernstein will not provide medical exemptions in relation to mask requirements for COVID-19;

Dr. Bernstein will not provide medical exemptions in relation to diagnostic testing for COVID-19; and

Dr. Bernstein will not prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine.

Furthermore, Dr. Bernstein is now required to post a sign in his waiting room that says this:

Dr. Bernstein must not provide medical exemptions in relation to vaccines, mask requirements or diagnostic testing for COVID-19. Dr. Bernstein must not prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine. Further information may be found on the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario website at www.cpso.on.ca

What was his crime?

None of his patients complained. None of his patients were hospitalized or died from COVID. Nobody was harmed.

What was his crime? He didn’t toe the line and treat COVID patients like the College thinks they should be treated.

The message to physicians in Canada is clear: you either treat COVID patients using methods approved by the medical authorities or they’ll take away your livelihood for the rest of your life.

If this type of authoritarian medicine can happen in Canada, it can happen everywhere else in the world. No Canadian physicians are coming to Dr. Bernstein’s defense publicly because doing so would jeopardize their license.

Who is behind this? The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. They are listed here. I’m sure they are all proud of their actions because the President wrote this (emphasis mine):

The CPSO is here to help support physicians, and in doing so, fulfill our mandate to serve the public trust in Ontario’s health care. I am proud of the CPSO’s clear messaging to its membership regarding vaccine and mask exemptions. Our role is to protect the public and that includes protection from misinformation and risk of ignoring public health policies.

These people are incompetent. Their recommendations are based on politics, not science. They are the ones that should have their licenses revoked.

For example, they think masks work even though masks have never worked to slow or stop any virus in history and the best controlled large-scale study (in Finland) showed that wearing masks resulted in higher infection rates (as UCSF Professor Vinay Prasad pointed out). That’s what the best science says.

In Ontario, a doctor faces NO professional discipline for giving hundreds of children under 5, some as young as 6 months old, the COVID jab. No matter how many die, they will not be sanctioned.

I’ve reached out to the College to see if any members will appear on our weekly VSRF calls. Don’t hold your breath on that one.

Welcome to the new world of authoritarian medicine!

California is going to be implementing similar policies. Your state is next.

We’re basically on our way to implementing the same thing in California. Check out this article:

I received this message:

I hate to tell you but there is already a bill in the California legislature that is proposing just that: either a doctor does as he/she is told or his/her license could be revoked and/or disciplinary action could be taken. My father who was a practicing physician and surgeon for the better part of 40 years told me when I worked for him told me that the insurance industry would capture the medical industry within 25 years after the institution of Medicare. That was in 1975. That has now taken place. If the proposed California legislation goes through, we can kiss traditional medicine and the conscientious practice of medicine by unfettered medical practitioners goodbye. We have to oppose the legislation in California or it will spread like wildfire throughout this country and, yes, the US will be just like Canada.

And this message:

The same criminal and idiotic medical regulations are in place in Australia, and have been since the start of the Covid 19 “pandemic”. The Canadians must be singing from the same song-sheet as AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioners Regulation Authority). I wonder who wrote the lyrics?

It’s important to memorialize statements like this in the public record to show that there were millions of critical thinkers who were being ignored.

What you can do

If you live in Ontario, Canada, you can reach out and contact the members of the College and let them know what you think of their actions. Please don’t just sit back and let this happen.

If you live in California, please make a generous contribution to red-pilled doctors running for public office such as Michael Huang and Brian Tyson.

Please donate immediately as these doctors could really use the funds and the election is days away. It is now or never. Thank you.