Trudeau predicts new variants, says mandates must stay

While countries around the world continue to drop their COVID mandates, Trudeau says Canada’s are here to stay due to the risk from new variants that don’t even exist yet.

“The reality is, as much as people would like to pretend that we’re not, we’re still in a pandemic,” he said.

“There are Canadians who die every single day because of COVID-19 in our hospitals.”

Trudeau adds that vaccine mandates are needed to protect against variants that do not (yet) exist.

“We are still at risk, particularly at risk, as Fall approaches, of new variants.”

“. . . What will also further damage our tourism industry is if we get another wave. If we get more serious impacts from COVID.”

This announcement comes a day after Canadian airline Westjet’s CEO, Alexis von Hoensbroech, spoke out against the mandates.

“As vaccines are not preventing the spreading of the virus since Omicron, there is no more logic to maintain it,” he said.

Indeed, most countries dropped their COVID mandates weeks, if not months ago. The latest country to do so was Italy.

Additionally, even big Pharma and Bill Gates have acknowledged the futility of the current vaccines and their mandates.

In January, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla admitted that two doses of the vaccine “Offer very limited protection if any.” He further claimed his team was working on a new vaccine, “Version 1.1,” to effectively tackle the Omricron variant. However, to date, nothing has been produced.

And last week at the WEF conference in DAVOS, Gates admitted the vaccine wears off fast and doesn’t block transmission.

Earlier this week, Liberals, NDP, and Bloq Quebecois members of Parliament rejected a motion to lift the travel restrictions that conservative members had put to a vote.

The next day, the Trudeau government extended the current requirements until at least June 30.

But, given that future variants are always possible, Trudeauian logic implies there’s no end in sight.