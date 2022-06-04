Bilderberg Elites Meet In Washington, D.C

WASHINGTON, D.C. 2 JUNE 2022 – The 68th Bilderberg Meeting will take place from 2 – 5 June 2022 in Washington, D.C., USA. About 120 participants from 21 countries have confirmed their attendance. As ever, a diverse group of political leaders and experts from industry, finance, academia, labour and the media has been invited. The list of participants is available on bilderbergmeetings.org.

The key topics for discussion this year are:

1. Geopolitical Realignments

2. NATO Challenges

3. China

4. Indo-Pacific Realignment

5. Sino-US Tech Competition

6. Russia

7. Continuity of Government and the Economy

8. Disruption of the Global Financial System

9. Disinformation

10. Energy Security and Sustainability

11. Post Pandemic Health

12. Fragmentation of Democratic Societies

13. Trade and Deglobalisation

14. Ukraine

Founded in 1954, the Bilderberg Meeting is an annual conference designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America. Every year, between 120-140 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, labour, academia and the media are invited to take part in the Meeting. About two thirds of the participants come from Europe and the rest from North America; approximately a quarter from politics and government and the rest from other fields.

The Bilderberg Meeting is a forum for informal discussions about major issues. The meetings are held under the Chatham House Rule, which states that participants are free to use the information received, but neither the identity nor the affiliation of the speaker(s) nor any other participant may be revealed.

Thanks to the private nature of the Meeting, the participants take part as individuals rather than in any official capacity, and hence are not bound by the conventions of their office or by pre-agreed positions. As such, they can take time to listen, reflect and gather insights. There is no detailed agenda, no resolutions are proposed, no votes are taken and no policy statements are issued.

Attendees include, amongst many other interesting names,

Michael Gove, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Cabinet Office

Tom Tugendhat, MP; Chair Foreign Affairs Committee, House of Commons

David Lammy, Shadow Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, House of Commons

Jeremy Fleming, Director, British Government Communications Headquarters, GCHQ

Mark Sedwill, former UK Cabinet Secretary and former National Security Adviser, now chairman,

William J. Burns, (USA), Director, CIA

José Manuel Barroso, former President of the European Commission, now Chairman, Goldman Sachs International LLC

Albert Bourla, (USA), Chairman and CEO, Pfizer Inc.

Emma Walmsley, (GBR), CEO, GlaxoSmithKline plc

Mark Carney, Vice Chair, Brookfield Asset Management, UN Climate Change envoy

Henry A. Kissinger, (USA), Chairman, Kissinger Associates Inc.

Yann LeCun, (USA), Vice-President and Chief AI Scientist, Facebook, Inc.

Eric E Schmidt, (USA), Former CEO and Chairman, Google LLC

Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General, NATO