Rand Paul Shreds Fauci on Lack of Gov Data Supporting Boosters for Children

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blasted NIAID Director Anthony Fauci for promoting booster jabs for children despite refusing to provide data proving their effectiveness, or their necessity.

The tense exchange happened during a Senate Health Committee hearing Thursday, where CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, Fauci and others hoped to procure more funding for the federal pandemic response.

“Dr. Fauci, the government recommends everybody take a booster over age five,” Sen. Paul told Fauci, who was interviewed via Zoom. “Are you aware of any studies that show reduction in hospitalization, or death for children who take a booster?”

“Right now, there’s not enough data that has been accumulated, Senator Paul, to indicate that that’s the case,” Fauci responded.

“So there are no studies – and Americans should all know this – there are no studies on children showing a reduction in hospitalization or death with taking a booster,” Sen. Paul summarized.

Paul went on to hypothetically ask if booster jabs produce antibodies, wouldn’t a never-ending litany of jabs make sense?

“If I give you 10, or if I give a patient 10 mRNA vaccines, and they make protein each time, or they make antibody each time, is that proof that we should give 10 boosters?” Paul asked.

“No. I think that is somewhat of an absurd exaggeration,” Fauci responded.

Sen. Paul shot back that the only data the Committee’s seen shows possible antibody effectiveness and only in older populations with risk factors, but “for younger folks there’s not.”

“But here’s the other thing,” Paul continued, “There are some risk factors for the vaccine… So the risk of myocarditis with a second dose for adolescent boys 12 to 24 is about 80 in a million. This is both from the CDC and from the Israeli study.”

“So, there is risk, and there are risks, and you’re telling everybody in America just blindly go out there, because we made antibodies… So, it is not an absurd corollary to say, ‘If you have 10.’ In fact, you probably make antibodies if you get a hundred boosters. All right? That’s not science, that’s conjecture and we should not be making public policy on it.”

Elsewhere during Thursday’s questioning, Paul asked Fauci if he personally “ever received a royalty payment from a company that you later oversaw money going to that company?”

“I don’t know as a fact, but I doubt it,” Fauci replied.

Paul went on to point out the “NIH continues to refuse to voluntarily divulge the names of scientists who receive royalties, and from which companies, over the period of time from 2010 to 2016.”

“Can you tell me if anyone on the vaccine approval committee’s ever received money from the people who make vaccines?” Paul asked.

“People who receive royalties are not required to divulge them even on their financial statement according to the Bayh–Dole Act,” Fauci shot back, clearly incensed.

“It’s all redacted and you can’t get any information on the 1,800 scientists who received royalties,” Paul concluded, as he was cut off by the Committee chair.

The exchange comes just one day after it was reported Fauci contracted coronavirus, despite being vaccinated and double-boosted.