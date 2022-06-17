Ottawa police promise “unprecedented” response to Canada Day demonstrations

With several freedom demonstrations planned for this year’s Canada Day in Ottawa, Ottawa police are gearing up and say they will have an “unprecedented” response.

According to the Canadian Press, “An Ottawa police officer says this Canada Day will be “unprecedented and unique” with a never-before-seen security posture as the main events take place off Parliament Hill, and protests are planned throughout the day.”

“Police are aware of the demonstrations and are “planning accordingly,” said the officer.”

Additionally, Canadian Heritage says they’re working with police, having held a technical briefing today for their Canada Day plans. Journalists were only allowed to attend the briefing on the condition that the names of officials involved not be disclosed.

Ottawa police have further stated that they stand for Canadians’ right to protest but will “not allow for the conditions that led to the unlawful protests in February to reoccur.”

Canada Heritage previously announced that they would not allow Canadians to participate in the annual Canada Day celebration at Parliament Hill due to construction after two years of cancelling it due to COVID.

They added that the Canada Day party, which usually sees thousands flock to Ottawa, is being moved to the LeBreton Flats approximately 1.5km Westwards.

As it stands, there are several protests against the remaining COVID mandates planned for Canada Day, which are expected to be attended by many Freedom Convoy protesters from February.

Additionally, this is the same day CAF veteran James Topp will complete his cross-country march to the capital city.

Journalist Andy Lee has also stated she plans to camp on Parliament Hill despite the ban and has given police a heads up.