Tanzania: Maasai people face violence, eviction amid protests over UAE-owned game reserve
MEMO | June 22, 2022
Tanzania’s Maasai people have faced a violent crackdown from police over the past two weeks, amid plans to evict them from their ancestral homeland in parts of the Serengeti National Park to make way for trophy hunting and conservation zones.
Human rights organisations and the Maasai people have accused Tanzanian police of using teargas, live bullets and beating protestors who oppose the planned development in the Ngorongoro district near the village of Ololosokwani.
So far, at least 700 Maasai villagers have fled across the border to neighbouring Kenya as refugees, while dozens have been wounded by police. The response by the Tanzanian authorities has been condemned by the African Commission on Human Rights and Peoples’ Rights who called on the government to halt the ongoing forcible evictions and to open independent investigations into the violence against the Maasai people who should be consulted and allowed to review plans to establish the conservation area.
According to a report by Al Jazeera last week, the protests erupted after police began to demarcate 1,500 square kilometres (540 square miles) of land to make way for the reserve, to be operated by a UAE-owned company.
The government denies accusations that it is trying to evict the Maasai from their ancestral land, and has claimed they will still have access to 2,500 square kilometres of it.
The East African Court of Justice is to rule on a legal challenge to the planned evictions, but is likely to rule in favour of the controversial move, which could displace up to 70,000 people but will be a major contribution to the country’s vital tourism sector.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
June 23, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Supremacism, Social Darwinism | Africa, Human rights, Tanzania
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
WEF’S SCHWAB WAS ‘OPTIMISTIC’ FOLLOWING BRUTAL MURDER OF UK MP
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
Something Big Is Underway On All Fronts
By Jeremiah Johnson | SHTFplan | November 2, 2016
As of this writing, the increased U.S. troop presence in Eastern Europe includes a battalion-sized element of American troops being placed in the Suwalki Gap, Polish territory that borders Lithuania in a 60-mile stretch of corridor. The Russian Defense Ministry announced that 600 Russian and Belarussian airborne troops conducted training exercises in Brest, on the Belorussian-Polish border only a few miles from where the U.S. forces are deploying in Poland. This on the heels of Britain deploying 800 men, tanks, and jets to Estonia, along with pledges of Challenger 2 tanks, APC’s (Armored Personnel Carriers), and drones. Two companies of French and Danish Soldiers will join the British in the deployment to Estonia.
For the first time since 1945, Norway has violated its treaty with Russia (then the Soviet Union) not to station foreign troops on its soil. A company of U.S. Marines will soon be stationed for a 6-month deployment in Norway. The situation is heating up in Ukraine, according to a report on fort-russ.com entitled Ukraine Moves Massive Force up to Lugansk Frontline, published October 28, 2016. The report reveals the Ukrainian Army is deploying 3,500 soldiers and 200 armored vehicles of the 15th Motorized Infantry Brigade to Krasny Oktyabr in the district of Lugansk in Eastern Ukraine. For the first time in history, Romanian airspace is being patrolled by the RAF (Royal Air Force) of Britain.
In addition, the Ukrainian National Guard is deploying a tactical company equipped with 82 mm mortars and AGS-17 auto grenade launchers, along with APC’s and missile launchers. A separate reconnaissance battalion named the “Night Shades,” a nationalist volunteer battalion will be deploying to Lugansk as well. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,775,144 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen YouTube Zionism
Recent Comments
chrisirish67 on Most African countries support… roberthstiver on ‘Canada working to retur… brianharryaustralia on CDC Admits It Never Monitored… brianharryaustralia on Pfizer CEO says “beauty” of mR… val on Pfizer CEO says “beauty” of mR… sparrow on European Commission approved L… 5 dancing shlomos on Pfizer CEO says “beauty” of mR… Carol Cerny on Wake up, everyone! Michael McNulty on Washington supports blockade o… brianharryaustralia on Biden predicts ‘second pa… Bob on Washington supports blockade o… Pip on Klaus Schwab’s daughter wants…
Aletho News
- Tanzania: Maasai people face violence, eviction amid protests over UAE-owned game reserve June 23, 2022
- Fairy Tales and Children’s Stories – #SolutionsWatch June 23, 2022
- ‘Canada working to return Russian gas turbines’ June 23, 2022
- Pfizer CEO says “beauty” of mRNA will allow for annual doses June 22, 2022
- CDC Admits It Never Monitored VAERS for COVID Vaccine Safety Signals June 22, 2022
- Where did Money Pock$ come from? June 22, 2022
- India’s weapon diversification not a “humiliating blow for Putin” June 22, 2022
- Covid vaccines more likely to put you in hospital than keep you out: BMJ editor’s analysis of Pfizer and Moderna trial data June 22, 2022
- Washington supports blockade of Russian exclave by NATO member Lithuania June 22, 2022
- Biden predicts ‘second pandemic’ June 22, 2022
- Most African countries support Russia June 22, 2022
- Millions Face New Fluoridation Threats June 22, 2022
- WEF’S SCHWAB WAS ‘OPTIMISTIC’ FOLLOWING BRUTAL MURDER OF UK MP June 22, 2022
- If you don’t want to have a Covid vaccine, get a job enforcing vaccine mandates. June 21, 2022
- Von Der Leyen’s Proposal to Reduce Heating Temperature by 2 Degrees ‘Naive’, Analysts Say June 21, 2022
- EU Commission comments on Lithuania’s restrictions June 21, 2022
- Trudeau wasted over $100 million on expired vaccines June 21, 2022
- Canada threatens to bring back vaccine passports June 21, 2022
OffGuardian
- The “Lab-Leak Theory” returns…as yet another fake binary June 23, 2022
- Normalizing the New Normal June 22, 2022
- The Federal Republic of New Normal Germany June 21, 2022
Richie Allen
- NHS Reinstates The Word Women Into Guidance June 20, 2022
- Lockdowns Have Scarred Young People In Ireland June 20, 2022
- World Swimming Bans Transgender Swimmers From Women’s Races June 20, 2022
- Tom Hanks: “I Couldn’t Play A Gay Guy Today And Rightly So!” June 16, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Federal Republic of New Normal Germany June 20, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Santon Downham–Records Built On Sand June 22, 2022
- No Andy, EPA Are Not Cherry Picking June 22, 2022
- Who Needs Facts, Andy? June 22, 2022
- BBC/Met Office Heatwave Predictions Backfire June 22, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Can drinking water help with weight loss? June 22, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply