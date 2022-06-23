Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Fairy Tales and Children’s Stories – #SolutionsWatch

Corbett • 06/21/2022

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

In this edition of #SolutionsWatch, James talks to Frode Burdal Klevstul about his new self-published book, Bill Goats and the Forest. We discuss the power of narrative in helping children (and adults) to understand world events in their proper context and we talk about the process of conceptualizing, writing and self-publishing a book.

Watch on Archive / BitChute / Odysee or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES:
Bill Goats and the Forest website (BillGoats.com)

Astrid Lindgren (Swedish author)

Asbjørnsen and Moe, collecting Norwegian folklore stories

94.3% of the Norwegians trusted their government in 2020

Antijantepodden

James Corbett Redpills the Norwegians on the Global Conspiracy

June 23, 2022 - Posted by | Book Review, Timeless or most popular, Video

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »