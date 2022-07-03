Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Donbass republic fully liberated – Russian defense minister

Samizdat | July 3, 2022

The last remnants of Ukrainian forces have been driven out of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced on Sunday. He reported the news to President Vladimir Putin, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Shoigu said Russian troops and Donbass forces had completely seized Lisichansk, the last major city which had remained under Ukrainian control since 2014, when the LPR declared its independence shortly after a coup in Kiev.

Russia and Ukraine reported heavy fighting around Lisichansk earlier this week, with the most fierce combat occurring at the city’s oil refinery.

News of the capture of Lisichansk comes after Ukrainian troops retreated from Severodonetsk, a nearby city on the opposite side of the Seversky Donets River, last week. The fighting for Severodonetsk had lasted for several months.

Russia sent troops into Ukraine on February 24, citing Kiev’s failure to implement the Minsk agreements, designed to give the regions of Donetsk and Lugansk special status within the Ukrainian state. The protocols, brokered by Germany and France, were first signed in 2014. Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has since admitted that Kiev’s main goal was to use the ceasefire to buy time and “create powerful armed forces.”

In February 2022, the Kremlin recognized the Donbass republics as independent states and demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join any Western military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked.

July 3, 2022 - Posted by | Aletho News | ,

1 Comment »

  1. Noted with relief. I wish — given that I’m not up-to-the-minute aware by any stretch — that this report had addressed the status of the Donetsk PR….

    I also wish that I were not so ignorant in many ways…e.g., I wonder what percentage of the refugee traffic was/is from the Donbass…will that stream start flowing very soon in the opposite direction? This situation needs to ‘stabilize’ and assume some sense of normalcy…but of course I suppose the belligerent US and the rest of the West will not be pursuing “normalcy” in any human, realistic, practical sense of the word….

    Like

    Comment by roberthstiver | July 3, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »