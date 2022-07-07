Purpose of Biden-Financed Bio-Projects Was to Create Infections That Damage Agriculture: Russian MoD

By Ilya Tsukanov | Samizdat | July 7, 2022

The Russian military has already detailed the president’s son’s implication in a massive, clandestine biological weapons and pharmaceutical research program in Ukraine’s biological laboratories involving US government agencies, big pharma, the Ukrainian military and a number of Western ‘charitable’ and ‘health-related’ foundations.

‘The main focus of the research projects involving Pentagon military contractor Black & Veatch and Metabiota, the Hunter Biden investment fund-linked biotech company, were concentrated around quarantine infections that could damage nations’ agricultural sectors, Igor Kirillov, the chief of Russia’s Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops has indicated.

“Take note of the report for the US military by Black & Veatch and Metabiota. In accordance with this document, ‘veterinary projects’ with the code ‘TAP’ were implemented simultaneously with the ‘UP’ series projects in Ukraine. Their main focus was economically significant quarantine infections, capable of causing damage to the agriculture of individual nations and entire regions, such as galanders, African and classical swine fever, highly infectious pathogenic avian influence, and Newcastle Disease,” Kirillov said in a briefing Thursday in Moscow.

The Pentagon appeared particularly interested in African swine fever, according to the Russian MoD’s analysis, with the pathogen studied under two separate projects.

“The TAP-3 project is aimed at studying the spread of the African swine fever pathogen through wild animals, under which the migration routes of wild boars in Ukraine were studied. Under the TAP-6 project, this process was scaled up to the countries of Eastern Europe,” Kirillov explained.

The RCBD Troops commander specified that the research into populations of carriers of potentially dangerous zoonotic infections was conducted by scientists from the University of Florida’s Emerging Pathogens Institute in areas of western and central Ukraine, as well as territories bordering both Russia and Belarus.

This research has not been without its poisonous ‘fruit’, Kirillov indicated, pointing to the worsening pathological situation as it relates to African swine fever across Eastern Europe, as detailed by World Organization for Animal Health data, which has found that since 2014, disease outbreaks have been recorded in the Baltic states (more than 12,000 cases), and Poland (13,000+ cases), with economic losses from the outbreaks estimated at over 2.4 billion euros ($2.44 billion US).

Metabiota Used as Arm of the Pentagon

Kirillov said that the Biden-linked Metabiota stands out even among the other Western government and corporate actors involved in dubious biological research in Ukraine.

“The available materials indicate that this company served as a cover for solving tasks that were dubious from the point of view of international law and used by the US political elite to carry out non-transparent financial activities in various regions of the world,” Kirillov said.

“To give a specific example, Metabiota was involved in the response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa. The activities of the company’s employees raised questions from the World Health Organization in terms of their compliance with biosafety requirements,” the senior officer said, pointing to a report by an international group of experts who took part in the fight against the Ebola virus in Sierra Leone in 2015. The report indicated that in addition to failing to comply with regulations on treating patients, Metabiota workers concealed the Pentagon’s involvement in the work, effectively allowing the biotech company to be used as an arm of the Defense Department, which sought to isolate highly virulent strains of the Ebola virus among the infected and deceased and to export these strains back to the United States.

“The Pentagon contractor’s heightened interest in the Ebola virus is not accidental: the disease is known to be among the most pathogenic for human beings. During the outbreak that began in 2014, 28,000 people fell ill, with 11,000 dying, for a lethality rate of about 40 percent,” Kirillov emphasized.

The Russian military, he said, has also recovered documents detailing Metabiota’s plans to work with the Science and Technology Center in Ukraine, the Kiev-headquartered international intergovernmental organization with offices across the former Soviet space, to study the Ebola virus on Ukrainian territory. Kirillov presented a slide with an image of a funding request for the diagnosis of dangerous pathogens, including Ebola, in Ukraine, with the research expected to take place at the Mechnikov Anti-Plague Institute in Odessa.

“Taking into account that the disease is not endemic, and, moreover, has never been recorded in Ukraine, questions naturally arise as to why such studies are needed and their true purpose,” the commander said.

At Thursday’s briefing, Kirillov also revealed that the RCBD Troops were able to recover a key conceptual document on the activities of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) for the period from 2005 to 2016.

The detailed 150 page document, prepared by a group of US experts, “contains information on the assessment of the effectiveness of healthcare systems, veterinary medicine and biosecurity,” in Ukraine, and serves as a “conceptual document for further planning of the Pentagon’s military-biological activities in the country, including conclusions on the implementation of its main directions,” Kirillov said.

Quoting from the document, the officer indicated that the Pentagon was aware that Ukraine had no legislation in place regarding the control of highly dangerous pathogens, and that there were “significant gaps” in its biosecurity, with funding insufficient for biological laboratories to respond effectively to public health emergency.

The report showed that the DTRA was aware of numerous gross safety violations at the Eastern European country’s biological facilities, from non-locking fencing systems to broken or deactivated pathogen access control systems, lack of alarm systems, etc.

The document positively accessed the DTRA’s own role in Ukraine, boasting its success in transporting Ukraine’s national collection of microorganisms to the United States, as well as the implementation of projects studying dangerous and economically significant infections.

“The appendix to the documents contains ambiguous comments regarding the Ukrainian biothreat reduction program’s sponsors and executors who have nothing to do with biosecurity issues. Specifically, the Soros Foundation is mentioned,” Kirillov said.

Bundeswehr’s Crimean Congo Fever Research

“As we have already noted, Ukraine and other nations in the post-Soviet space have become a biological weapons testing ground not only for the United States, but also for their allies in the NATO bloc, particularly Germany,” Kirillov indicated as he presented new information about the German military’s biological activities in the Eastern European country.

According to the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Troops’ analysis, Bundeswehr specialists paid special attention to the causative agent of the Crimean Congo fever, engaging in research screening the susceptibility of Ukrainians to the disease through the generalization of demographic, epidemiological and clinical data to try to identify new regional virus genotypes and select strains that cause latent clinical forms of the disease.

Krillov said that that a study of Crimean Congo fever’s natural foci was conducted under the guise of ‘improving Ukraine’s epidemiological surveillance’ at the Kiev-based Institute of Veterinary Medicine, and the aforementioned Mechnikov Anti-Plague Institute.

“… Pay special attention to lethal cases of infection with the Crimean-Congo fever, as this will allow us to isolate virus strains from the deceased with maximum pathogenicity and virulence for human beings,” Kirillov said, quoting from a recovered report.

The disease has a lethality rate of up to 30 percent, and requires lengthy, costly treatment and prevention measures.

Tick-Borne Infection Research

Kirillov also provided new details on US microbiologists’ research into tick-borne infections, with this work funded by the DTRA within the framework of projects UP-1 and UP-8. A separate, additional project studying ixodid ticks, hosts of a number of dangerous infections, including Crimean Congo fever, tularemia and West Nile virus, was implemented by scientists from Texas A&M University. The ticks were collected mostly from regions of southeastern Ukraine, with natural foci for infection similar to neighboring Russian territory, according to Kirillov’s information.

Coincidentally, the officer said, this work “coincided with a rapid increase in the incidence of tick-borne borreliosis among the Ukrainian population, as well as an increase in the number of ticks in a number of Russian regions bordering Ukraine.” The Russian MoD and scientists are investigating the matter, according to Kirillov.

Captured Ukrainian Servicemen Suffering From Range of Illnesses

Kirillov also provided new data on the state of the health of Ukrainian servicemen who laid down their arms and surrendered to Russian forces in the course of the ongoing conflict. A significant percentage are suffering from diseases, he said.

“33 percent of surveyed servicemen were ill from hepatitis A, over four percent had renal syndrome, 20 percent had West Nile virus. These figures are significantly higher than the average [for Ukraine]. Given the fact that these diseases were actively studied by the Pentagon in the framework of its Ukrainian projects, there is reason to believe that personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in experiments as volunteers to assess tolerance to dangerous infectious diseases,” Kirillov said.

“According to available information, during inpatient treatment of Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel at medical institutions, the absence of a theraputic effect to the introduction of antibacterial drugs has been recorded. High concentrations of antibiotics, including sulfonamides and fluoroquinolones, have been detected in their blood,” the officer said.

“This may indicate the prophylactic use of antibiotics and the training of personel to carry out tasks in conditions of biological contamination, for example, the causative agent of cholera, which indirectly confirms information held by the Russian Ministry of Defense on the planned use of biological agents by Ukrainian special forces,” Kirillov concluded.