Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Anthony Fauci on day 26 of his Paxlovid- and vaccine-enhanced Corona experience

Says that he is “Close to if not at 100% the way I was before infection”

eugyppius – July 8, 2022

Despite not only following, but embodying, The Science, global vaccinator-in-chief Anthony Fauci caught Corona while attending his high school reunion on 11 June. While most Omicron infections resolve within a week, the quadruple-vaccinated NIAID director and blight upon human civilisation suffered Paxlovid rebound at the end of June and is now approaching a month of infection.

Yesterday, he ended his radio silence to give some press interviews:

I believe I’m about close to if not at 100% the way I was before infection. So I’m really fortunate that I’ve done very well. And I keep telling people when they ask me that, is that I was vaccinated, and doubly boosted, and I believe if I did not have that degree of background protection I would’ve had a much more serious course. My course was relatively light minor symptoms, and right now I’m completely without symptoms and I feel very good, very energetic.

Nonzero chance he rebounds again.

July 8, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science | ,

2 Comments »

  1. “Gain of function” studies involving the bat coronavirus were performed at the Level IV virus lab in Chappell Hill, North Carolina for 10 years before the gain of function processes were made ‘illegal’ (unethical) in the U.S. and the studies were transferred to Wuhan in 2015 with $3.7 million initial financial support from the NIH–and with Fauci’s knowledge. https://youtu.be/7XdFJfoHQJs I learned of the transfer of the gain of function program to Wuhan in May, 2000. Yet the phrase “China virus” has dominated the streams of propaganda. If origins are a concern (and they are), the origins are NIH sponsored research in the U.S.

    Like

    Comment by rediscover911com | July 8, 2022 | Reply

  2. The World Health Organization is a One World Government. Liability protections for pharmaceutical interests and government funded agencies are negated by fraud.
    https://stopworldcontrol.com/who/

    Like

    Comment by rediscover911com | July 8, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »