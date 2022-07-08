Aletho News

The 1814 Nuku Hiva Campaign

Tales of the American Empire | July 7, 2022

In January 1813, the frigate USS Essex became the first U.S. Navy warship to round Cape Horn at the end of South America and into the eastern Pacific. For months the Essex cruised the South Seas and captured a dozen armed British whalers. After Captain Porter arrived in Nuku Hiva, he established America’s first overseas colony that he named Madisonville, after President James Madison. A small Fort Madison with four guns was constructed on a nearby hill to become America’s first overseas naval base. This effort began with the dispatch of an American frigate to combat British piracy in the Pacific, but devolved into an effort to establish a naval base and engage in senseless tribal wars.

