The 1814 Nuku Hiva Campaign

Many have suspected and even found research to indicate vaccines are being used secretly for population control. Bill Gates even alludes to this arrogantly in several of the videos he appears in. But how long has this been going on, and who is advancing this agenda.

When those with a hidden agenda exercise massive political and legally sponsored influence over the health of entire populations to advance that agenda, then is is not for the benefit of the masses, but instead for the benefit of those who would gain financially or through the accumulation and consolidation of power!

We have seen a massive increase of sterility in America over the last several generations, and the accelerating rise in sterility coincides with the steady increase in the amount of vaccinations we receive and the massive increase of GMO’s in our diet. America is the most vaccinated country on this planet … with the fastest increasing infertility rate! So where does coincidence leave off, and fact come in?

It seems that America is not the only target of this subterfuge and this has been happening for quite some time. So lets delve into: The Tyranny of Days Gone By … continue

