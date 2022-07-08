The 1814 Nuku Hiva Campaign
Tales of the American Empire | July 7, 2022
In January 1813, the frigate USS Essex became the first U.S. Navy warship to round Cape Horn at the end of South America and into the eastern Pacific. For months the Essex cruised the South Seas and captured a dozen armed British whalers. After Captain Porter arrived in Nuku Hiva, he established America’s first overseas colony that he named Madisonville, after President James Madison. A small Fort Madison with four guns was constructed on a nearby hill to become America’s first overseas naval base. This effort began with the dispatch of an American frigate to combat British piracy in the Pacific, but devolved into an effort to establish a naval base and engage in senseless tribal wars.
_____________________________________
“The Nuku Hiva Campaign, Marquesas Islands, Polynesia, 1813–14”; Naval History and Heritage Command; Samuel Cox; June 2021; https://www.history.navy.mil/about-us…
“Nuku Hiva Campaign”; Wikipedia; https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nuku_Hi…
Related Tale: “The American Empire in Asia in the 1800s”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yS-Np…
July 8, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Militarism, Timeless or most popular | United States
