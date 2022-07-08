The self-inflicted genocide of late capitalism

At some point over the last 50 years, the bourgeoisie (in the U.S. and throughout the developed world) embarked on the first self-inflicted genocide in human history.

While the roots may go way back, the self-inflicted genocide became systematized and legalized with the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act.

By 2001 with the publication of Autism: a novel form of mercury poisoning by Bernard, Enayati, Redwood, Roger, and Binstock it was clear that vaccines were largely responsible for the explosion in autism cases.

Faced with this news, the mainstream went all in to cover up the genocide and accelerate the pace of the destruction.

Thomas Verstraeten at the CDC took a job from GlaxoSmithKline in Belgium rather than tell the truth about the genocide.

William Thompson took a promotion from CDC rather than call a press conference to stop the genocide.

Julie Gerberding, Frank DeStefano, and Coleen Boyle at CDC aggressively covered up widespread harms to children like eager S.S. officers at Auschwitz.

Once everyone knew that methyl mercury was neurotoxic, Pharma with the blessing of FDA and CDC took most of the mercury out of vaccines and replaced it with even more aluminum — which leads to more autism cases but less severe symptoms. The genocide marched on.

A new generation of fixers including Tom Shimabukuro, John Su, and Matthew Oster at CDC as well as Nicola Klein at Kaiser Permanente dedicate their careers to hiding vaccine injury.

And now with rushed experimental Covid-19 shots, the genocide has accelerated and expanded to include adults throughout the developed world.

Responsible Parties

Harms are driven by the pharmaceutical industry. It’s gigantic — $1 trillion a year in revenue even before Covid-19. Toxic Covid-19 shots, useless treatments including Paxlovid and Remdesivir, and medicines to treat vaccine injury (including a sharp increase in myocarditis cases) will generate hundreds of billions of dollars of additional profits for Pharma. Pharmaceutical industry executives are avaricious, predatory, and they absolutely do not care who they hurt and kill. Many are also likely eugenicists who want to shrink the size of the global population.

Grifter billionaire psychopaths — including Bill Gates, Klaus Schwab, and Alain Mérieux — gravitate towards vaccines because they see the opportunity to vastly increase their wealth while inflicting pain. Their billions of dollars buy them talent — the best management consultants, the best PR firms, and the best private Psy-Ops firms. They also purchased the global public health system, the political system, and the regulatory state. They clearly want to take over the world and enslave (via chronic illness and twice yearly injections of gene modifying substances) anyone who is not a billionaire.

But the genocide also relies on the participation of bourgeois civil society. As we have seen over the last two years, bougiecrats are gleeful about participating in their own self-destruction.

Yes, Pharma propaganda, marketing, and psy-ops are very good. Over the last forty years, the average person just did not know about the dangers of vaccines. But at this point, there is more than enough information in the public square about the dangers of these products (just look around for gawdsakes!) for the bourgeoisie to opt out of shots. And yet they drive themselves to their own demise.

Self-preservation is the most fundamental of all human instincts, more primal even than sex. Yet the most educated class in human history has lost its ability to feel the urgent necessity to protect one’s own life and protect their kids from those who are harming them.

All of our elite institutions failed over the last two years. The fact that Harvard, Princeton, Yale, and Columbia require staff and students to be vaccinated with useless toxic Covid-19 shots shows that almost no one at these institutions is capable of understanding basic statistics nor risk benefit analysis. Why do these institutions even exist at this point?

I think there is a common factor that explains the participation of the bourgeoisie in their own self-destruction and the failure of all of our institutions to respond appropriately to a virus that could have been handled with existing off the shelf medicines.

We are in the midst of a mass-poisoning-event.

As I explained above, the children born after 1986 are massively over-vaccinated. But wide-scale vaccine programs began in the 1960s with polio and measles so anyone who lived through those eras may be affected as well (albeit to a lesser degree). 2,021 nuclear weapons tests during the Cold War likely made matters worse.

A strong case can be made that the societal chaos we are experiencing — from a lack of fundamental self-preservation instincts to the inability to think critically — is evidence of society-wide neurological injury. People are not experiencing ennui, they are experiencing too much aluminum (and other toxic chemicals) in their brains. There is likely a dose response relationship as well — the more shots, the more crazy things become. And with globalization and concentrated wealth, neurologically injured psychopathic billionaires can inflict unprecedented harm around the world and turn global politics into their own live action version of Orwell’s 1984.

So the task before us is this:

1. We must opt out of the crazy and say no to their toxic drugs;

2. Detox from the toxic chemicals that already exist in our bodies; and

3. Build the better sane world out of the ashes of the collapse of mainstream society.