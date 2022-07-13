Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Catastrophic Massacre – Outcomes of Injecting Babies – Dr. Jessica Rose

CHD.TV | July 8, 2022

References

Jessica’s Substack

Jessica’s Universe

Jessica’s Twitter

SARS-CoV-2 Infection of Human Ovarian Cells: A Potential Negative Impact on Female Fertility

Intracellular Reverse Transcription of Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine BNT162b2 In Vitro in Human Liver Cell Line

July 13, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video, War Crimes |

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |