Biden: ‘You need not be a Jew to be Zionist’

MEMO | July 14, 2022

Speaking after his arrival in Israel yesterday, US President Joe Biden lauded the “ancient land” he’d arrived in and stressed “you need not be a Jew to be Zionist.” Biden was welcomed at the airport by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, his deputy Naftali Bennett and President Isaac Herzog, according to the Times of Israel.

Repeating past comments he’s made about Israel, he said: “You need not be a Jew to be Zionist.”

“This is my tenth visit, and every chance I have to return to this ancient land is a blessing because the connection between the American people and Israeli people is deep,” Biden said.

“It is bone deep, and generation after generation that connection grows as we invest in each other and dream together.”

Lapid, for his part, described Biden’s visit as historic as “it expresses the unbreakable bond between our two countries.”

The Israeli premier called Biden “one of the best friends Israel has ever known,” and referred to the US president calling himself a Zionist in the past.

Biden will visit the West Bank as part of his tour where he will meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

  1. “You need not be a Jew to be Zionist.”

    lol as the day gets longer so do the lies…hasn’t anyone told the Bidet that non jews are ‘allowed’ to live in the “JEWISH STATE”? What a moron. I hope the sell out Abbas accidentally spills his drink on Bidet’s head.

    Comment by Sparrow | July 14, 2022 | Reply


