Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

There’s something wrong with Joe

Paul Joseph Watson | July 14, 2022

Democrats are starting to panic.

INTRO MUSIC: Sagittarius V – Lucidator: http://sagittariusvmusic.bandcamp.com

July 15, 2022 - Posted by | Timeless or most popular | ,

1 Comment »

  1. That music by Sagittarius is very nice indeed. I’m not sure what it had to do with The President of the USA, but, it’s very good.
    The video footage of Joe Biden is embarrassing. This guy should be in a “Care Facility” Not the Oval Office, although, there has been some ‘Dementia in evidence over the last 40 years(Jerry Ford, Ronald Reagan, “Dubya” Bush(no dementia there but a very diminished brain capacity in evidence.)

    Biden is embarrassing to watch, he’s just someone’s “Puppet”, and should be replaced, but not by the Kamala Harris(?) Vice President.
    The Presidency in the USA is a Fraud. It’s there to keep “The People” entertained, while the “Revolving Door” guys pull the strings.
    The USA Government is Just for Show, and it just keeps getting worse…….

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | July 15, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |