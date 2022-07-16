Aletho News

Hamas: Land allocated by Israel for US embassy owned by Palestinians

Palestine Information Center – July 16, 2022

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM – Member of Hamas Political Bureau, Harun Nasser al-Din, said that the archive records and documents and rental contracts conclusively prove the ownership of Palestinian families of the land allocated by Israel for the US embassy in Occupied Jerusalem.

Israel displaced its owners during the Nakba and forcibly confiscated their property in 1950, he clarified in a statement issued Friday.

As US President Joe Biden makes his first visit to the region as US President, Nasser al-Din called for cancelling the plan and returning the lands to their owners.

“We stress that confiscating this land under the so-called Absentees’ Property Law is a continuation of the ethnic cleansing of our people in Occupied Jerusalem,” he added.

Being involved with the Israeli occupation in the seizure of this land, the US administration is actually violating the rights of the legitimate owners of these lands, he continued.

  1. Good on Heroic Hamas!

    “…the land allocated by Israel….” The goddammed effrontery, the gall, the arrogance, the hubris of these m-effin’ Zionists: the all-time scum of the earth….

    Viva Hamas! Viva Palestine!

    Like

    Comment by roberthstiver | July 16, 2022 | Reply


