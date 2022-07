Dr. Peter McCullough | Full Interview | Planet Lockdown Series

In this interview we spoke with Dr. Peter McCullough, an American cardiologist and outspoken critic of the questionable handling of the COVID-19 “pandemic.” He is one of the most notable and credentialed voices speaking out in the United States and is a wealth of information. He was vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and a professor at Texas A&M University, and one of the largest donors to the school, leading to a scholarship named after him. Upon speaking out the university shamelessly attacked him. He is articulate, balanced and a voice of reason.

In this interview he clarifies the following points:

– PR testing methodology

– Therapeutic Nihilism

– Myocarditis amongst the vaccinated

– Early treatment suppression prior to the pandemic

– Persecution of medical personnel for exercising their licensed authority

– The upside down irrational nature of COVID-19 policies including vaccine mandates

– The efficacy of a global, indiscriminate mass vax campaign, in contrast to vaccination of mainly at-risk patients

