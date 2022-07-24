An idea about stopping this mess
By Meryl Nass | July 24, 2022
Let’s create a pledge, and ask everyone who agrees to sign it. We have a nearly identical pledge that citizens then ask ALL candidates for elected office to sign, or we note that they refused.
The concept is to get millions of signatures against all the emergency rules and mandated vaccines that have destroyed economies, jobs, kept people from home and work, mandated useless masks and 6 foot distancing, initiated vaccine passports and numerous other restrictions, and have maintained the emergency way beyond any rational need.
If enough people sign, the candidates will be forced to sign or be publicly exposed as in favor of the emergency regs and mandatory shots, possibly forever… basically in favor of the Great Reset.
Here is an initial version of the sort of pledge I envision:
- I support laws to revoke all emergency laws, declarations, rules and regulations immediately (examples include: PREP Act, Bioshield Act, PAHPRA, Emergency State Health Power Acts, International Health Regulations of the WHO that transfer authority for pandemic management and/or declare public health emergencies).
- If I am a candidate, I pledge to introduce and support such legislation as my highest priority.
- I support laws explicitly protecting bodily autonomy and preventing the imposition of vaccine or other medical mandates.
- If I am a candidate, I pledge to support such legislation as my next higest priority.
Who agrees? Who has a better idea? Who can help craft the best language? Who will collect signatures?
Meryl
Sounds great
LikeLike
Comment by Carol Cerny | July 24, 2022 |