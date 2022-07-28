Aletho News

BOOSTED, SICK & GETTING SICKER

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | July 22, 2022

Despite his triple vaccination status, Biden has tested positive for Covid-19. Watch as we revisit Del’s now famous “football analogy,” illustrating “original antigenic sin,” and why the highly vaccinated might be in big trouble.

THE BLOODY TRUTH

Neither government regulatory agencies, nor vaccine makers, cared to monitor what the experimental Covid jabs did to women’s cycles. After widespread alarm, the menstruation issues have turned out to be real, and lacking any long-term studies on fertility.

