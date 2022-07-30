‘Against The Wind’ Episode 44: ‘What’s Making Our Children Sick?’ With Dr. Michelle Perro
childrenshealthdefense | July 27, 2022
Dr. Michelle Perro, pediatrician, executive director of GMO Science and author, is today’s guest on “Against the Wind.” She provides key highlights from her book, ‘What’s Making Our Children Sick?’ and shares her perspective on environmental medicine and other hot topics — Monkeypox, GMO issues and more. Don’t miss this eye-opening interview!
References:
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/shows/against-the-wind-with-dr-paul-thomas/-T_fehmhUF
July 30, 2022
From the Archives
The Last Days of the “Holocaust”
By Eric Striker – National Justice – January 29, 2020
Holocaust revisionism is perhaps the most institutionally reviled, criminally punished and socially persecuted field of research in modern Western history.
Yet, on the much publicized 75th anniversary of the Soviet liberation of Auschwitz, the gatekeepers of the Holocaust continue to give ground, kicking and screaming along the way.
The latest example is a new book by former Museum of Jewish Heritage director David G. Marwell, “Unmasking the ‘Angel of Death’,” which grants many revisionist challenges to the legend of Joseph Mengele.
Marwell’s work is considered the most well-researched mainstream biography of Mengele to date. In it, he cross references witness testimony from “survivors” with hard evidence and primary sources, only to conclude that their “memories” were “unreliable.” In other words, they are lying.
Stitching together humans to create siamese twins, smashing babies against train cars, attempts to transform boys into girls – all of the barbarism etched into the popular mind about a German in a labcoat, Marwell concludes, is nothing but a pack of atrocious hoaxes. … continue
