‘Against The Wind’ Episode 44: ‘What’s Making Our Children Sick?’ With Dr. Michelle Perro

childrenshealthdefense | July 27, 2022

Dr. Michelle Perro, pediatrician, executive director of GMO Science and author, is today’s guest on “Against the Wind.” She provides key highlights from her book, ‘What’s Making Our Children Sick?’ and shares her perspective on environmental medicine and other hot topics — Monkeypox, GMO issues and more. Don’t miss this eye-opening interview!

