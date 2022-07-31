Aletho News

Hezbollah Releases Coordinates of Israeli Platforms in Mediterranean: “Within Our Reach”

Al-Manar | July 31, 2022

Hezbollah’s Military Media Department released on Sunday video showing the Israeli platforms operating in the Mediterranean, warning the Zionist enemy of its attempts to plunder Lebanon’s gas and oil fields.

The video shows surveillance scenes taken from land and air, some form yesterday, for Israeli vessels at the Karish field near the Lebanese maritime borders.

Starting with Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah’s warning that “procrastination is useless”, the video shows Hezbollah’s anti-ship missile readying to be launched.

The footage included detailed coordinates of Israeli platforms, showing their names and locations.

The one-minute-video, which includes subtitles in Hebrew, concluded by “within our reach”, referring to previous threats by Sayyed Nasrallah that all Israeli platforms and targets are within the reach of the Lebanese Resistance missiles.

The video was released just hours before the US’ so-called ‘mediator’ Amos Hochstein arrives in Lebanon, probably holding a message from the Zionist entity concerning the maritime border talks and gas extraction.

Sayyed Nasrallah earlier this month, warned the Israeli enemy that if Lebanon is prevented to extract oil and gas off its shore then the Zionist regime won’t be able to do so.

Video

July 31, 2022

  1. The concluding paragraph should be recognized: “Sayyed Nasrallah earlier this month, warned the Israeli enemy that if Lebanon is prevented to extract oil and gas off its shore then the Zionist regime won’t be able to do so.”

    Israel, the eternal warring Zionist state, the eternally never-is-enough or satisfied, will eternally attempt to plunder. This is but another example.

    There is probably no other way to change its intentions. The question follows, how will Israel get its colony, its enabler, its groveling and well-trained providing ally, America, to follow its dictates?

    More war? More war by America for the benefit of Israel?

    And what does America gain from any of this? A load of verbal justification, rationalizing, and the like. What does America get from this? More animosity from the Islamic, Arab world. More requests for money.

    What America gets is further ruination, of every conceivable kind.

    Israel is not an ally to America. It is the opposite.

    Comment by michael | July 31, 2022


