These global tyrants want to make slaves of us all

Dear everyone nervously looking around and asking ‘What the hell is going on?’: this is the most important single message I’ve ever written. I hope this isn’t too controversial. It’s certainly frightening, but I believe we are still the right side of disaster and if enough of us become aware of what is happening here and throughout the democratic world, we can recover the situation. However we really don’t have long. I believe it’s likely things will change irretrievably over this coming winter.

Everything that’s happened and is happening becomes much simpler and it all makes sense when you force yourself to think the impossible. If you experimentally adopt the position that our government is actively working to harm us, to dismantle modern society and enslave the people in a digitally controlled totalitarian world, it all fits. Nothing is surplus.

Even if your immediate response is that this is absurd, please try it for a day or so.

I ask you further to adopt the experimental position that the media, controlled by just six global corporations, all allied to a single global organisation you’ve all heard of, is relentlessly lying to you and has been doing so for more than two and a half years. Same for the internet, controlled by fewer global corporations, also all allied to that same global organisation.

I am certain it’s true because this all started with a scientific fraud relating to a virus, augmented with a relentless campaign of fear and measures known to be useless, which wrecked the economy and smashed civil society. Then we were coerced to accept unnecessary, ineffective and deliberately dangerous injections. Obviously this is an odious crime. Nothing like it has ever happened.

I have absolutely no incentive to say any of this if I wasn’t certain. I am certain. This all took place ‘in my wheelhouse’, my domain of expertise.

I’ve been 41 years in life sciences from training to successful biotech CEO and was worldwide research head and Vice President of Pfizer’s respiratory unit (1995-2011). Here’s what a former Pfizer board member wrote about my accomplishments. Do I sound like a fool?

I’ve given more than 70 interviews, all censored. I’ve been foully smeared. It’s propaganda. It tells you what they’re capable of.

Many have asked why people didn’t resist tyrants in the past. Partly it is fear. But it’s more than that. It’s that normal people, like you and me, simply cannot imagine being so evil. We trust in humanity. And so we should. Most people are good. Few are truly terrifyingly horrible. But some are. It’s the inability to believe it’s happening that really stopped people objecting when they should, when the evidence was unmistakable but had not yet quite reached their door, their family. They are coming for you and your children. There’s ample evidence emerging of long-term, patient planning.

It’s now up to you. I genuinely don’t see what else I can do.

Best wishes,

Mike

Mike Yeadon is the former Pfizer scientist and Vice President who from the very start of the 'pandemic' has courageously spoken out against the official narrative at great personal cost.