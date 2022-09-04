Biden’s Bright MAGA-enta Lights
On Thursday, Joe Biden gave a controversial speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall, while bathed in red lights and flanked by two Marine guards.
In the speech, titled “Soul of the Nation,” Biden attacked “MAGA Republicans” by saying that they “are destroying American democracy” and that the Republican party is “dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans.”
While Biden stressed that he was not talking about all Republicans or even “a majority,” it is unclear who he was talking about if not the majority of the Republican party. Ninety-four percent of Republicans who voted in 2020 cast their ballot for Donald Trump. In nearly every poll that includes him as a candidate, Trump has a healthy lead over any potential primary opponent in 2024, including his closest competition, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is often called a MAGA Republican himself.
In 2020, 1.2% of Republicans voted for the Libertarian candidate for President, Jo Jorgensen.
Biden also took flak for including Marine guards in the background during the politically charged speech. The military is seen as an apolitical institution and their presence, in what CNN chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins described as a “full-frontal attack” on his political opponents, could be viewed as fascist itself.
Biden mentioned “MAGA” 13 times during his speech, while specifically calling out Trump three times. The White House has defended the decision to include Marines, saying that the speech was not political.
The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, has officially declared and identified the enemies endangered America. And his re-election. And if he teeter-todders, falls off the stage and can’t get up or remember where he is, Kamala Harris will take over. And, if she is overcome by uncontrollable cackling, can’t stop, then Nancy, “the Cadaver”, Pelosi will take command, rubbing her wrists together.
Whut’s bad about that?
Let’s call it, “Triumph of the Will” !
“I am Oz, the great and tewrrible” ! lol
Noted. Grim prospects for the US, present, near- and longer-future, when the “choice” is either the Dem or Rep mirror image of the duopoly….
