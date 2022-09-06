Aletho News

374,705 NYC kids EXCLUDED from public school athletics

Restore Childhood | August 2022

1,172 views Premiered Aug 18, 2022 For a fourth year, public school kids in New York City will have their programming disrupted. 374,705 NYC students will be excluded from the Public School Athletic League (PSAL) and other “high-risk” after-school activities like music because they do not have 2 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. This policy is forcing families like lifetime Harlem residents, the Hicks, to flee the city.

This work is not possible without your generous support. Make a donation today at: RestoreChildhood.com

Restore Childhood, Inc. is a Section 501(c) (3) charitable organization. All donations are deemed tax-deductible absent any limitations on deductibility applicable to a particular taxpayer.

September 6, 2022

