Netanyahu tries to secretly record meeting with US delegation
MEMO | September 8, 2022
Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu placed cameras in the room where he met with a delegation of US senators, without informing them beforehand that the meeting’s venue would have recording equipment, Israeli website Walla News reported.
A member of the American delegation noticed a video camera in the meeting room, which one of Netanyahu’s advisers had turned on while Netanyahu was holding a microphone in his hand.
The news site added that the US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides asked Netanyahu why he was holding a microphone, but Netanyahu tried to evade the question saying, “This is nothing.” But the ambassador and the senators were not convinced and asked for that recording equipment to be removed before the start of the meeting.
Walla cited sources as saying that Netanyahu wanted to record the meeting in order to use the footage in his campaign for the upcoming Knesset elections.
Israel is set to hold its fifth election in four years in October after the Knesset was dissolved in June.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 8, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Deception | Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel, United States
2 Comments »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
9/11 and Israel’s Great Game
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
“The Holocaust” Is a Myth That Conceals Our Shame
By Kevin Barrett • Unz Review • April 15, 2019
“Most of the time ‘history’ is institutionally engaged in concealing our shame.” —Gilad Atzmon
I love the words, music, and soul of my Israeli-born truth jihadi brother Gilad Atzmon. In fact, I enjoy his company so much that just about every year I take up the largely thankless task of organizing a public event for him here in Israeli-occupied Madison, Wisconsin. Last year the local Israeli Occupation forces got Gilad banned at the last minute from Wil-Mar Community Center. The director refunded our money and told us, in so many words, that Wil-Mar’s obligatory suppression of free speech was all about the Benjamins. So we directed people down the block to the Orton Park rotunda, the local equivalent of Hyde Park Speakers Corner.
One of Gilad’s most memorable lines was: “History exists to conceal our shame.” … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,779 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,920,890 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Pentagon unveils new Ukraine w… brianharryaustralia on Netanyahu tries to secretly re… brianharryaustralia on Netanyahu tries to secretly re… brianharryaustralia on US Senator dismisses Israeli m… brianharryaustralia on Moratorium on nuclear tests mu… roberthstiver on Timely assertion of India’s st… roberthstiver on All attempts to rule the world… lutz barz on Australian Painter Forced to R… roberthstiver on US Senator dismisses Israeli m… brianharryaustralia on US Senator dismisses Israeli m… brianharryaustralia on A 5th jab? Implications for th… brianharryaustralia on Judge orders Fauci and WH Pres…
Aletho News
- Moratorium on nuclear tests must turn into legally binding obligation: Iran UN envoy September 8, 2022
- India, China Break Border Deadlock as They Begin Withdrawing Troops From Contested Ladakh September 8, 2022
- The West Gives Lip Service to Fighting Hunger September 8, 2022
- Pentagon unveils new Ukraine weapons package September 8, 2022
- Timely assertion of India’s strategic autonomy September 8, 2022
- Deceiving West, Detached Elites: Highlights of Putin’s Speech at Eastern Economic Forum September 8, 2022
- India May Dodge US-Led Coercive Oil Cartel as Part of ‘Strategic Triangle’ With Russia, China – Prof September 8, 2022
- Importing Crude From Russia Part of India’s ‘Inflation Management’ Policy, Finance Minister Says September 8, 2022
- US imported $6 billion from Russia as it forces others to quit doing business with Moscow September 8, 2022
- US assesses China threat September 8, 2022
- Liz Truss to contain China and Russia amid massive internal problems September 8, 2022
- All attempts to rule the world are doomed to fail – Russia September 8, 2022
- 9/11 and Israel’s Great Game September 8, 2022
- A 5th jab? Implications for the immune system September 8, 2022
- Coronavirus Fact-check #16: “Can you HEAR Covid19?” September 8, 2022
- Judge orders Fauci and WH Press Secretary to hand over records related to online censorship pressure September 8, 2022
- Windfall Profits For Generators Running At £43 Billion A Year September 7, 2022
- 9 Russian planes in Iran to receive maintenance: Minister September 7, 2022
OffGuardian
- DISCUSS: The Queen is Dead September 8, 2022
- Cool Cannibals September 8, 2022
- Coronavirus Fact-check #16: “Can you HEAR Covid19?” September 7, 2022
Richie Allen
- Richie Interviewed By Mark Bajerski 30-08-2022 August 30, 2022
- A Word On The Future Of The Radio Show August 4, 2022
- Boris Johnson Is Gone But What Does It Mean? July 7, 2022
- Macy Gray: “Changing Your Parts Doesn’t Make You A Woman!” July 5, 2022
Consent Factory
If Americans Knew
- Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palestinian Teen Near Ramallah September 8, 2022
- Ultra-Orthodox men assault woman for sitting at front of Jerusalem bus September 8, 2022
- Invading Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian photographing them, Injure 17 In Jenin September 7, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Energy Price Freeze Announced September 8, 2022
- Government must decide: Save the economy or save Net Zero September 8, 2022
- EVs Dearer To Run Than Petrol Now September 8, 2022
- Climate change tsar is hauled over the coals after warning Liz Truss against lifting fracking ban amid energy crisis September 8, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Why did the American Senators want to meet with “The Devil” in the first place? No one could trust ANYTHING this ‘NUTJOBLUNATIC’ says anyway.
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 8, 2022 |
….but, I suppose, American politicians are used to bowing before this piece of Israeli excrement…….
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 8, 2022 |