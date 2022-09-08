Aletho News

Netanyahu tries to secretly record meeting with US delegation

MEMO | September 8, 2022

Israeli opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu placed cameras in the room where he met with a delegation of US senators, without informing them beforehand that the meeting’s venue would have recording equipment, Israeli website Walla News reported.

A member of the American delegation noticed a video camera in the meeting room, which one of Netanyahu’s advisers had turned on while Netanyahu was holding a microphone in his hand.

The news site added that the US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides asked Netanyahu why he was holding a microphone, but Netanyahu tried to evade the question saying, “This is nothing.” But the ambassador and the senators were not convinced and asked for that recording equipment to be removed before the start of the meeting.

Walla cited sources as saying that Netanyahu wanted to record the meeting in order to use the footage in his campaign for the upcoming Knesset elections.

Israel is set to hold its fifth election in four years in October after the Knesset was dissolved in June.

September 8, 2022

2 Comments »

  1. Why did the American Senators want to meet with “The Devil” in the first place? No one could trust ANYTHING this ‘NUTJOBLUNATIC’ says anyway.

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 8, 2022 | Reply

    • ….but, I suppose, American politicians are used to bowing before this piece of Israeli excrement…….

      Like

      Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 8, 2022 | Reply


