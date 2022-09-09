Aletho News

DOCTOR SUES OREGON MEDICAL BOARD FOR $35 MILLION

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | September 8, 2022

Dr. Paul Thomas is under threat by the Oregon Medical Board for publishing eye-opening, real-world data on his thousands of vaccinated, and unvaccinated patients. But, Dr. Paul is fighting back.

HOW LOCKDOWNS HURT KIDS

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | September 8, 2022

Despite attempts at gaslighting by Fauci and others, school closures have caused damage and loss of life into the future according to fact-based economist calculations. With masking kids still occurring within America, why are so many demanding these restrictions?

ICAN LEGAL STRATEGY PUBLISHED IN BLOOMBERG LAW

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | September 1, 2022

Recently, ICAN Lead Attorney, Aaron Siri, Esq, was published in Bloomberg Law. The topic was a legal strategy developed by ICAN, designed to hold health officials accountable. With your support, ICAN has brought this effective new strategy to the broader legal community.

