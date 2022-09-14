A Culture Of Faith
Tony Heller | September 7, 2022
The psychological warfare campaign being waged against the public has nothing to do with climate science, and everything to do with the science of propaganda.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 14, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Mainstream Media, Warmongering, Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video
1 Comment »
Leave a Reply Cancel reply
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
A Culture Of Faith
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
U.S. Proxy War Against Russia in Ukraine: The Afghanistan-Syria Redux Option
By Finian Cunningham | Strategic Culture Foundation | December 18, 2021
The United States is planning to redouble its weapons supply to Ukraine. What is shaping up is an intensified proxy war against Russia in which the Russophobic Kiev regime acts as Washington’s catspaw. The objective is to debilitate Russia in the same way the U.S. sapped the Soviet Union with a quagmire war in Afghanistan during the 1980s. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,782 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,931,115 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Denmark ends COVID jab for peo… The Willpower on Never Let A Good Crisis Go to… brianharryaustralia on A Culture Of Faith brianharryaustralia on Never Let A Good Crisis Go to… brianharryaustralia on The elite are building Megalop… The Willpower on Never Let A Good Crisis Go to… hamburgertime on Free stuff from the Inflation… brianharryaustralia on Exposed: The ‘97% of scientist… roberthstiver on Russia-Turkey deal to ensure p… roberthstiver on Poland receives US nuclear… roberthstiver on Ukraine’s security proposal ma… roberthstiver on Kiev resolute in escalating th…
Aletho News
- Confessions of a reformed Remainer September 15, 2022
- Denmark ends COVID jab for people under 50 September 15, 2022
- The elite are building Megalopolis, where the plebs will eat insects September 15, 2022
- Exposed: The ‘97% of scientists agree with manmade global warming’ lie September 14, 2022
- Climate Emergency Not Supported by Data, Say Four Leading Italian Scientists September 14, 2022
- Free stuff from the Inflation “Reduction” Act discriminates against the poor! September 14, 2022
- European Leaders Cling to Green Fantasy as Citizens Suffer September 14, 2022
- A Culture Of Faith September 14, 2022
- Poland receives US nuclear offer September 14, 2022
- Wall Street Giants Set to Smash Profit Records Off Global Hunger, Energy Crisis September 14, 2022
- Global Oil Output Short of 6Mln BPD Due to Western Policy: Russian Energy Official September 14, 2022
- Russia-Turkey deal to ensure poorest countries will receive grain September 14, 2022
- Ukraine’s security proposal makes Russian op ‘more urgent’ – Kremlin September 14, 2022
- Kiev resolute in escalating the conflict September 14, 2022
- Yet another “whistleblower” means yet more censorship September 14, 2022
- Europe’s leaders continue to prioritise US interests over citizens’ wellbeing September 14, 2022
- The Specter of Germany Is Rising September 13, 2022
- Resuming of Azeri-Armenian conflict would be quite suitable for the political West September 13, 2022
OffGuardian
- AUDIO: “9/11 and COVID19 – false flags in the same long war on humanity.” September 14, 2022
- Physician, heal thyself September 14, 2022
- Yet another “whistleblower” means yet more censorship September 13, 2022
Richie Allen
- 21 Years Later: Reflections On 9/11 September 11, 2022
- Richie In Conversation With Tony Gosling On His Bristol Based Radio Show September 10, 2022
- Richie Will be On Live Radio At 6PM This Evening September 9, 2022
- Richie Interviewed By Mark Bajerski 30-08-2022 August 30, 2022
Consent Factory
- Mass Formation Hypnosis Disorder September 11, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Two Palestinians, One Israeli Soldier, Killed Near Jenin September 14, 2022
- Israel demands full impunity for killing Shireen Abu Akleh – and the Biden administration agrees September 12, 2022
- Palestinian From Jenin, 24, Dies From Serious Wounds Suffered Tuesday September 11, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Parcelforce Scam September 14, 2022
- It Is Time EV Drivers Paid Their Share Of Tax September 14, 2022
- EV Running Costs Now Higher Than Petrol Cars September 13, 2022
- Drivers warned EV charging will be 98% more difficult in 2031 than it is today September 12, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
“Climate Change” is just one of the things the Government(and the Moneymen) beats us over the head with every day, to keep us stressed and compliant. And anyone(like me) who refuses to accept their “Bull Sheet” is labled as a “Conspiracy theorist”. Ware it as a badge of honour.
It is the Mainstream Media’s job to keep us stressed, and compliant.
I’m too old to swallow the unmitigated crap they shower us with every day. Turn off your TV, go for a walk, and look at how good the day is. Slow down, deep breathes, and enjoy this beautiful world.
Your TV/MSM is lying to you, every day of your lives.
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 14, 2022 |