A Culture Of Faith

Tony Heller | September 7, 2022

The psychological warfare campaign being waged against the public has nothing to do with climate science, and everything to do with the science of propaganda.

  1. “Climate Change” is just one of the things the Government(and the Moneymen) beats us over the head with every day, to keep us stressed and compliant. And anyone(like me) who refuses to accept their “Bull Sheet” is labled as a “Conspiracy theorist”. Ware it as a badge of honour.
    It is the Mainstream Media’s job to keep us stressed, and compliant.
    I’m too old to swallow the unmitigated crap they shower us with every day. Turn off your TV, go for a walk, and look at how good the day is. Slow down, deep breathes, and enjoy this beautiful world.
    Your TV/MSM is lying to you, every day of your lives.

