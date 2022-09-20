Hospital Runs Myocarditis In Kids Awareness Commercial As If It’s A Common Illness
“Suri had a bad stomach ache that turned out to be myocarditis”
By Steve Watson | Summit News | September 16, 2022
The New York-Presbyterian Hospital is running a commercial in an effort to raise awareness of myocarditis in children, seemingly suggesting that inflammation of the heart in children is a common condition.
The video, titled “Pediatric Patient Story – Suri” tells the story of a child who “had a bad stomach ache that turned out to be myocarditis, a serious inflammation of the heart.”
The video caption states that “Our multidisciplinary pediatric critical care team worked to regulate her heartbeat – and got her back to feeling like herself.”
Watch:
Myocarditis cases in children are rare, with studies indicating that in children there are 1 to 2 per 100,000, usually stemming from cold viruses. The majority of those cases resolve on their own or with treatment.
So why the sudden need to raise awareness?
Likely because data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) shows how reports of myocarditis and pericarditis related to vaccines exploded in 2021 and 2022.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
September 20, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Video | COVID-19 Vaccine, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
BBC REPORTING ON DPRK (NORTH KOREA) OVERLAID ONTO QUEEN ELIZABETH’S FUNERAL PROCESSION
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
‘Get out now or risk the consequences’: US threatens investors in Russian energy projects
RT | July 15, 2020
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has warned investors to ditch two major Russian gas pipeline projects, Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream, or face Washington’s sanctions.
Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Pompeo said that the State Department is set to update “CAATSA [Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] to include the Nord Stream 2 and the second line of Turkstream 2” pipelines. The move is set to put any investments in those projects at risk of sanctions.
“It’s a clear warning to companies that aiding and abetting Russian malign influence projects will not be tolerated. Get out now or risk the consequences,” he warned. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,783 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 5,939,699 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Richard Jones on I just received a 30 day Faceb… brianharryaustralia on Federation of State Medical Bo… brianharryaustralia on New Fakes about Russia-DPRK Mi… brianharryaustralia on New Fakes about Russia-DPRK Mi… brianharryaustralia on ‘Leading from behind… brianharryaustralia on Biden claims US forces will de… roberthstiver on Was Jeffrey Epstein’s Bo… roberthstiver on Russian fertilizer offered for… Liar Mobiden on NATO Began ‘Planning’ Expanded… NobodysaysBOOc on ‘LPR Referendum Will Tur… curmudgeon49 on Russia Presents Evidence of US… michael on Biden claims US forces will de…
Aletho News
- Report: Pentagon Orders Review of US Clandestine Ops After Social Media Takedowns of Fake Accounts September 20, 2022
- I just received a 30 day Facebook ban for this bit of satire September 20, 2022
- Federation of State Medical Boards Attacks Physicians Over COVID ‘Misinformation’ — Who’s Behind It? September 20, 2022
- Sustainable Debt Slavery September 19, 2022
- Russian fertilizer offered for free to Africa September 19, 2022
- Austrian citizens dissatisfied with anti-Russian measures September 19, 2022
- Russia Presents Evidence of US Ukraine-Based Military-Biological Activity to Geneva Convention September 19, 2022
- New Fakes about Russia-DPRK Military Cooperation September 19, 2022
- ‘LPR Referendum Will Turn Ukrainian Strikes Into Attacks Against Russia’ September 19, 2022
- Expectedly, new Bucha-like narratives spring up in Kharkov region September 19, 2022
- Children among civilians killed in Ukrainian strike – authorities September 19, 2022
- BBC REPORTING ON DPRK (NORTH KOREA) OVERLAID ONTO QUEEN ELIZABETH’S FUNERAL PROCESSION September 19, 2022
- 108 civilians killed by mines and cluster bombs in Yemen since April: Report September 19, 2022
- Biden claims US forces will defend Taiwan September 19, 2022
- Majority of Slovaks support a Russian military victory over Ukraine September 19, 2022
- Swiss leaders shrug off referendum on F-35 deal September 19, 2022
- US investors pull out of ‘dark’ Europe September 19, 2022
- WHY Is Germany Committing Suicide? September 19, 2022
OffGuardian
- WATCH: James Corbett at the 9/11 Truth Film Festival September 19, 2022
- 15 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 23 September 19, 2022
- This Week in the New Normal #46 September 18, 2022
Richie Allen
- Richie To Stream On Facebook At 4pm Today September 15, 2022
- 21 Years Later: Reflections On 9/11 September 11, 2022
- Richie In Conversation With Tony Gosling On His Bristol Based Radio Show September 10, 2022
- Richie Will be On Live Radio At 6PM This Evening September 9, 2022
Consent Factory
- Mass Formation Hypnosis Disorder September 11, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Senator Patrick Leahy speaks out on killing of Shireen Abu Akleh September 19, 2022
- Two Palestinian Boys, Two Eyes Lost to Israeli Army Gunfire September 18, 2022
- Invading Israeli soldiers kill Palestinian teen – 149 Palestinians, 20 Israelis dead in 2022 September 15, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Manchester To Shut Down in 2027 If Carbon Targets Are To Be Met September 17, 2022
- Oregon Wildfire Trends September 17, 2022
- We just paid Belgium 50 times the going rate to keep London’s lights on – how did it come to this? September 17, 2022
- Pakistan Floods Likely Made Worse By Warming–BBC September 16, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply