Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Iran president: Israel’s ‘savagery is not ending’

MEMO | September 22, 2022

Israel’s “savage power” and its “savagery is not ending”, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the UN General Assembly yesterday.

“The region has not seen an occupying savage power such as the Zionist regime in its midst in the past,” Raisi said.

He explained: “The killing of children and women are present in the dark report card of the Zionist regime. It has managed to form the biggest prison in the world in Gaza and the expansion of settlements and housing illegally on Palestinian territories.”

“The killing of Palestinian women and children shows everyone that seven decades of Israeli occupation and savagery is still with us and not ending.”

“The occupying Zionist power that has occupied Jerusalem and other lands in the region cannot be a partner for security and stability,” he continued.

To solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Raisi proposed a vote by all Palestinians — “Muslims, Christians and Jews” — to establish a single state.

September 22, 2022 - Posted by | Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism, Illegal Occupation, Subjugation - Torture, Timeless or most popular | , , , ,

1 Comment »

  1. President Raisi is right. What Israel has been getting away with in Palestine, for so many years is a disgrace to humanity. And No One from Britain or the USA can change anything, such is the grip that Israel holds over these two countries.
    And, Iran has been ceaselessly “demonised” in the West, for as long as I can recall.
    If you control the Media, you can control the people.

    Like

    Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 22, 2022 | Reply


Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »