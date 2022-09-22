Iran president: Israel’s ‘savagery is not ending’
MEMO | September 22, 2022
Israel’s “savage power” and its “savagery is not ending”, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi told the UN General Assembly yesterday.
“The region has not seen an occupying savage power such as the Zionist regime in its midst in the past,” Raisi said.
He explained: “The killing of children and women are present in the dark report card of the Zionist regime. It has managed to form the biggest prison in the world in Gaza and the expansion of settlements and housing illegally on Palestinian territories.”
“The killing of Palestinian women and children shows everyone that seven decades of Israeli occupation and savagery is still with us and not ending.”
“The occupying Zionist power that has occupied Jerusalem and other lands in the region cannot be a partner for security and stability,” he continued.
To solve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Raisi proposed a vote by all Palestinians — “Muslims, Christians and Jews” — to establish a single state.
President Raisi is right. What Israel has been getting away with in Palestine, for so many years is a disgrace to humanity. And No One from Britain or the USA can change anything, such is the grip that Israel holds over these two countries.
And, Iran has been ceaselessly “demonised” in the West, for as long as I can recall.
If you control the Media, you can control the people.
LikeLike
Comment by brianharryaustralia | September 22, 2022 |