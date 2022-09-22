Vanderbilt Pediatric Transgender Clinic Nukes Website After Matt Walsh Exposes ‘Big Money Maker’ Motive

Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) has deleted the website of their Transgender Clinic after journalist Matt Walsh detailed a doctor’s promotion of transgender surgeries as a “big money maker” for the institution.

Videos obtained by Walsh also show apparent threats made against VUMC medical professionals who objected to the procedures, even for religious reasons.

Walsh posted his findings in a lengthy Twitter thread on Tuesday. In it, Dr. Shayne Taylor can be seen bragging about how she convinced Nashville to get into gender transitions because it’s a “big money maker,” especially because the surgeries require a lot of “follow ups.”

According to Dr. Ellen Clayton, those with “conscientious objections” are “problematic,” and anyone who opposes the transgender surgery program will face “consequences.”

“If you are going to assert conscientious objection, you have to realize that that is problematic,” said Clayton. “You are doing something to another person, and you are not paying the cost for your belief. I think that is a … real issue.”

“I just want you to take home that saying that you’re not going to do something because of your conscientious — because of your religious beliefs, is not without consequences, and should not be without consequences,” she continues. “And I just want to put that out there.”

“We are given an enormous — if you don’t want to do this kind of work, don’t work at Vanderbilt.”

Marketing to children

UVMC also makes “Trans Buddies” and other services available to children, “including chemical castration,” writes Walsh – who added that they altered their website within the last month, yet forgot to delete a video from Vanderbilt Psychiatry’s YouTube channel from 2020 which admits they will give hormones to children as young as 13.

The university will also perform double mastectomies on adolescent girls.

In response to Walsh’s reporting, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R) called for an investigation into VUMC.

“The ‘pediatric transgender clinic’ at Vanderbilt University Medical Center raises serious moral, ethical and legal concerns,” Lee told the Daily Wire. “We should not allow permanent, life-altering decisions that hurt children or policies that suppress religious liberties, all for the purpose of financial gain. We have to protect Tennessee children, and this warrants a thorough investigation.”

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt nuked their entire Transgender Clinic website.