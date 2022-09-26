Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

ENERGY CRISIS: FLATTEN THE CURVE… AGAIN

Dave Cullen | September 13, 2022

Sources:

https://www.independent.ie/business/budget/mandatory-cuts-in-electricity-use-during-peak-hours-eu-reveals-energy-crisis-plan-41968860.html

https://greatreset.com/

https://www.irishmirror.ie/news/irish-news/ireland-facing-difficult-winter-eamon-25096124

https://www.irishtimes.com/business/energy-and-resources/electricity-shortage-brought-ireland-close-to-power-cuts-1.4451830

https://worldakkam.com/german-economy-minister-faces-criticism-over-bankruptcy-comments/913292/

September 26, 2022 - Posted by | Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity, Timeless or most popular, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |