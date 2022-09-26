The Spoils of War

“The spoils of war” normally refers to the plunder extracted from enemies during and after a conflict. However, in light of recent revelations the assumption that wartime plunder is only visited on “enemies” needs to be re-evaluated. While the Empire’s supposed “ally” Ukraine has already been lined up to be dismantled and pillaged by the Western financial powers post war, it seems as if the resources of the Ukraine will not be sufficient to satisfy the American Empire’s insatiable greed. A recently leaked document from American think tank, The Rand Corporation outlines clearly the next stage in the planned destruction of Europe, where friend and foe alike are fair game for the Cabal’s limitless avarice.

The Rand Corp was established in 1946, it is one of many such think tanks the U.S. establishment outsources its thinking to. Made famous by the “Pentagon papers” leak during the Vietnam war, its role in the planning, operation and continuance of that genocidal conflict left few in any doubt whose interests it serves. Funded primarily by the Pentagon, the U.S. Army and the Air Force, it claims that it is non-partisan, meaning that regardless of the incumbent political party, it serves the permanent government, the deep state.

The strategies for the current conflict were drawn up by Rand back in May 2019. Titled “Overextending and Unbalancing Russia”, it follows the Cold War thinking that successfully bankrupted and brought down the former Soviet Union. Firstly, it states that “Russia must be attacked and its most vulnerable point, that of its oil and gas exports which underpin its economy”. To this end “financial and commercial sanctions must be used, and the same time European countries must be made to decrease the importation of Russian gas and replace it with U.S. supplied liquified natural gas”. So, no conflict of interests here.

It goes on to state that “providing lethal aid to Ukraine will exploit Russia’s vulnerability and force it pay a high cost for the war, calibrated to harm Russia without it leading to a wider conflict”. No mention of any “human cost” associated with their plan, for the sociopathic Rand Corp, collateral damage is just the cost of doing business. The simplistic worldview promoted by Rand rarely considers the law of unintended consequences, such as Russia’s destruction of more than 2000 military bases constructed by the west in the eight year build-up in the Ukraine. It completely underestimated Russia’s military might and strategic savvy, and seemed baffled and disappointed that Russia wasn’t fighting the war the way Rand envisaged. Neither did it anticipate the fact that most of the world’s nations declined to join in the American sanctions, which rather than harm Russia’s economy only served to elevate it to new highs. It seems in Washington you still get to call yourself a think tank, even when you are always wrong.

But the Rand Corp has a larger vision. In another recently leaked report from Rand they outlined how the U.S. intends to further profit from Europe’s misery. Titled, “Weakening Germany, Strengthening U.S.” it posits that “there is an urgent need for an influx of resources from outside to maintain the economy, particularly the banking sector” It further states that “Only European countries, bound by EU and NATO commitments can provide these without significant military and political costs to us” Despite the manufactured appearance of close bonds between the EU and the U.S., the latter has become increasingly concerned about their ability to control their European “allies”. Absent the British influence in the EU post-Brexit, the Europeans, particularly Germany and France, it worried may be developing some independent thought and may in time “develop into an American competitor, both politically and economically”.

“Stopping Russian supplies could create a systematic crisis that could have a devastating effect on the German economy and indirectly on the European Union as a whole. The only possible way to ensure Germany rejects Russian energy is to draw it into a military conflict in the Ukraine”. So states the Rand report, that part they got right. So now a beleaguered Germany limps obediently towards its imminent destruction and plunder. A once proud country with a dynamic and thriving industrial sector is now led by fools, traitors and ideologues, all who lack the spine to stand up for the interests of the German people. The Nordstream 2 pipeline would have served the German people and its economy, yet German politicians refused to bring it online, because America told them to. It will be a leaderless Germany that will be the first to be sacrificed and plundered in the service of “American interests”. Yet even the enormous wealth of the German state alone is unlikely to sate Americas appetite.

After Germany which of Americas “allies” will be next to experience the warm embrace of American friendship? France? Holland? Italy? Any country with resources that America thinks can help prop up its own failing economy, is likely already in the crosshairs of American greed. American financial policies have ensured that all the nations it considered in its sphere of influence will suffer mightily in the coming meltdown. Japan, South Korea, and even remote Australia all have resources, natural and otherwise that can be plucked out of bankruptcy at pennies on the dollar. After all, a good crisis cannot be allowed to go to waste, particularly when the crisis was designed for that very purpose.

Henry Kissinger said many years ago, “America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests,” these interests of which the reviled Kissinger spoke, are decidedly not the interests of the American people who have already been looted to breaking point. They are the financial and corporate interests, the same interests on whose behalf all America’s wars and interventions are fought. The “one indispensable nation”, to whom everyone and everything is dispensable, considers anything it sees as its to take.

America has underestimated Putin’s Russia, and Europe as a whole will suffer disastrous consequences as a result. But it has also underestimated the Europeans. If it thinks the limp-wristed European political class is representative of the European people, it has a major surprise coming. Years of malaise and political apathy have put the EU nations into a stupor that has allowed a corrupt class of obedient simpletons to achieve political power. The effects of the Ukrainian conflict are now being felt hard and that anger will be on full display as temperatures continue to drop. The previously docile European people are angry, very angry and the Rand Corp and the masters it serves will soon discover that despite their attempts, Europe is not yet a weak third world country incapable of resistance.