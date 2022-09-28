AfD headquarters raided by prosecution officials

The national headquarters of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) in Berlin has been raided by officials from the capital’s prosecutor’s office.

As FWM reported, according to a survey by the opinion research institute Insa, the AfD is now the strongest force in East Germany. The trend is seen nationwide. On the other hand, support for the once-popular ministers Karl Lauterbach and Robert Habeck (Greens) has imploded.

The officials raided six other locations in the German capital and the states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria and North Rhine-Westphalia were also searched. According to investigators, certain party members allegedly may have violated the country’s political parties act and committed breach of trust.

“The defendants are suspected of violating the German Political Parties Act and of breach of trust, as the accounts submitted to the president of the German parliament by the AfD for the years 2016, 2017 and 2018, for which the defendants are responsible, contained allegedly incorrect information regarding party donations,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The party condemned the raids. “Since this morning, the Berlin public prosecutor’s office has been conducting a house search in the premises of the federal headquarters of Alternative for Germany, without any prior inquiry having been directed to the AfD regarding the facts to be clarified.”

The raids coincided with an announcement by the party of a concerted protest movement against the government’s energy and Russia policies, with the rallying cry “Our country first!”.