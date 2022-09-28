Like Alberta, Saskatchewan tells RCMP to ignore Ottawa’s request to confiscate firearms

The Government of Saskatchewan has followed Alberta’s lead in telling the RCMP to ignore orders from the Trudeau Liberals to confiscate citizen’s legally-purchased firearms.

Saskatchewan Chief Firearms Officer Bob Freberg revealed that the province wrote to the RCMP saying “no provincially funded resources of any type,” including the RCMP, will be used for federal Public Safety Minister Marco Medicino’s gun bans and buybacks.

Freberg made the comments on the radio program, the John Gormley Show.

As first reported by The Counter Signal, the Government of Alberta sent instructions to the RCMP K-Division, the arm of the federal police force with authority in Alberta, to ignore orders from the Trudeau Liberals to confiscate firearms.

The orders came after Medicino requested Premier Jason Kenney’s government help in implementing the so-called buyback program.

“I am writing to seek your support in implementing the buyback program,” Mendicino wrote in a letter to the Alberta government. He said his office would be working directly with policing authorities to successfully implement the program.

In May 2020, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced he was banning more than 1,500 models of firearms, including AR-15s. Owners of these guns would have a two-year amnesty period to come into compliance with the prohibition, he said at the time.

The Liberals said they plan on spending up to $250 million buying back the guns.

Alberta Minister of Justice Tyler Shandro said Monday he would obstruct the gun grab by any means necessary.

“Alberta is not legally obligated and will not offer any provincial resources to the Federal Government as it seeks to confiscate lawfully acquired firearms,” Shandro responded.

“The decision to ban over 1,500 models of different firearms, simply because the ‘style’ of the firearm was deemed to be aesthetically displeasing, is offensive and suggests to us that you are uninterested in meaningfully addressing gun crime.”

Shandro wrote to the RCMP to say the confiscation wasn’t a priority for the Alberta government, and as such, it’s not an appropriate use of Alberta RCMP resources.

The Government of Alberta has also announced that it will intervene in six lawsuits against Trudeau’s proposed gun grab.

Trudeau issued a deadline of October 30 for any gun his government now deems illegal to be turned into the closest RCMP detachment.

Over 2.2 million Canadians are legally licensed to own and trade firearms in the country.