Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

Ivor Cummins interview with Dr. Aseem Malhotra

The Fat Emperor | September 28, 2022

Just back from London where I attended Dr. Malhotra’s press conference, covered by GB News etc.
– he has a new peer-reviewed published paper out, and it’s a super resource to read and share – link here, free to download: https://insulinresistance.org/index.php/jir/article/view/71
(part 2 here:  https://insulinresistance.org/index.php/jir/article/view/72

NOTE: My extensive research and interviewing / video/sound editing, business travel and much more does require support – please consider helping if you can with monthly donation to support me directly, or one-off payment: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=69ZSTYXBMCN3W – alternatively join up with my Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/IvorCummins

September 30, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous |