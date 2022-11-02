Aletho News

GUINEA PIG KIDS

FULL BBC DOCUMENTARY (2004)

HIV positive children – some only a few months old – are enrolled in toxic experiments without the consent of guardians or relatives by US government officials in partnership with the Big Pharma/vaccine industry.

In some cases where parents have refused to give children their medication, they have been placed in care.

The city’s Administration of Children’s Services (ACS) does not even require a court order to place HIV kids with foster parents or in children’s homes, where they can continue to give them experimental drugs.

Reporter Jamie Doran talks to parents and guardians who fear for the lives of their loved ones, and to a child who spent years on a drugs programme that made him and his friends ill.

November 2, 2022

