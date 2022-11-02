GUINEA PIG KIDS
FULL BBC DOCUMENTARY (2004)
HIV positive children – some only a few months old – are enrolled in toxic experiments without the consent of guardians or relatives by US government officials in partnership with the Big Pharma/vaccine industry.
In some cases where parents have refused to give children their medication, they have been placed in care.
The city’s Administration of Children’s Services (ACS) does not even require a court order to place HIV kids with foster parents or in children’s homes, where they can continue to give them experimental drugs.
Reporter Jamie Doran talks to parents and guardians who fear for the lives of their loved ones, and to a child who spent years on a drugs programme that made him and his friends ill.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
November 2, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | Human rights, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
ICAN OBTAINS SHOCKING NEW V-SAFE DATA
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
The Sacking of Germany after World War II
By John Wear | Inconvenient History | December 14, 2020
The devastation of Germany by total warfare during World War II cast serious doubt on Germany’s postwar ability to survive. Never before in history had a nation’s life-sustaining resources been so thoroughly demolished. Returning from victory in Europe, Gen. Omar Bradley stated, “I can tell you that Germany has been destroyed utterly and completely.”[1]
Despite soothing words from Allied leaders at the Yalta and Potsdam Conferences, it soon became evident to the Germans that the Allies did not arrive as liberators. Instead, the Allies arrived as conquerors as vengeful, greedy and ruthless as any who had ever won a war. This article documents the plundering and destruction of Germany that continued after the end of World War II. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,470 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,023,227 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on Senator Klobuchar uses Paul Pe… papasha408 on Clinton demands $1 million fro… brianharryaustralia on US agencies working directly w… brianharryaustralia on On The Worship Of Sacred … brianharryaustralia on Clinton demands $1 million fro… Peter on On The Worship Of Sacred … Peter on The Pentagon Is Neither Woke N… Peter on Rumble says it won’t move its… papasha408 on Clinton demands $1 million fro… Curmudgeon on Moscow Wants Answers Over Trus… Kathy Saladin on ‘Inflation came from nowhere’… victim on Emily Oster proposes “a pandem…
Aletho News
- Lies, Spies and US Bioweapons on the Verge of Armageddon November 2, 2022
- GUINEA PIG KIDS November 2, 2022
- US agencies working directly with Big Tech to police Internet content November 2, 2022
- On The Worship Of Sacred Cows November 2, 2022
- Rumble says it won’t move its policy goalposts to appease France’s censorship demands November 1, 2022
- Clinton demands $1 million from Trump November 1, 2022
- The Pentagon Is Neither Woke Nor Based November 1, 2022
- Concerns About Western Weapons Flowing to Ukraine Growing Louder November 1, 2022
- Kanye: My Lawyer Told Me I’ll Lose Custody of My Kids If I Keep Up The ‘Anti-Semitic Rhetoric’ November 1, 2022
- Moscow Wants Answers Over Truss’ Alleged ‘It’s Done’ SMS to Blinken Moments After Nord Stream Blasts November 1, 2022
- Challenging Racial Discrimination at Harvard The Supreme Court Reconsiders Affirmative Action November 1, 2022
- ICAN OBTAINS SHOCKING NEW V-SAFE DATA November 1, 2022
- Alberta’s New Premier Under Attack For Refusing To Associate With WEF November 1, 2022
- Senator Klobuchar uses Paul Pelosi attack to call for internet regulation November 1, 2022
- Emily Oster proposes “a pandemic amnesty” October 31, 2022
- Where’s Walensky? – A Rebound update October 31, 2022
- Netanyahu says to ‘neutralise’ Lebanon maritime deal October 31, 2022
- UK-Aided Ukrainian Attempt at Sabotaging Grain Deal to Backfire, Expert Says October 31, 2022
OffGuardian
- Like OffG? We need your help to keep going November 1, 2022
- The Tale of Two Greedy Landlords October 31, 2022
- 17 Memes to Get You Through the Day – Hallow-meme Edition October 31, 2022
Richie Allen
- Migrants Could Be X-Rayed To Verify Their Age November 2, 2022
- Prison Job Ad Is Banned For Racial Stereotyping November 2, 2022
- Christmas Lights Are An Insult To People Struggling With Bills – Comedian November 2, 2022
- Ministers “War Game” Week Long Winter Blackouts November 2, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Gaslighting of the Masses October 16, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Israel and the threat of the Palestinian womb October 30, 2022
- Israeli forces assassinate two Palestinians in occupied Nablus October 29, 2022
- Three eyewitness accounts of Israeli settler violence October 29, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- How 1970s conservation laws turned Australia into a tinderbox November 2, 2022
- Students suffering ‘grief’ over climate change offered support sessions November 1, 2022
- Electric Cars–Magical Thinking November 1, 2022
- African countries to push for more fossil fuel projects at COP27 November 1, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply