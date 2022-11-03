Aletho News

ΑΛΗΘΩΣ

RSV OUTBREAKS LEAVE MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | October 27, 2022

No longer a seasonal childhood illness, respiratory syncytial virus has been seen for the second year in a row outside its normal window. Speculation on cause has become a focus for sources on every side of the Covid equation.

November 3, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | ,

No comments yet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

« Previous | Next »

%d bloggers like this: