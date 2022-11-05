Aletho News

Dear Liberals, How Many Of These MSM Hoaxes Did You Fall For?

By Tyler Durden | Zero Hedge | November 4, 2022

How many recent mainstream media hoaxes did you fall for? … and/or still believe?

  • Russian collusion
  • Trump called neo-nazis “fine people”
  • Jussie Smollett
  • Bubba Wallace garage pull
  • Covington kids
  • Governor Whitmer kidnapping plot
  • Kavanaugh rape
  • Trump pee tape
  • COVID lab leak was a conspiracy theory
  • Border agents whipped migrants
  • Trump saved nuclear secrets at Mar-a-Lago
  • Steele Dossier
  • Russian bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan
  • Trump said drinking bleach would fight COVID
  • Muslim travel ban
  • Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation
  • Andrew Cuomo best COVID leadership
  • Trump built cages for migrant kids
  • “Austere religious scholar”
  • Trump overfed Koi fish in Japan
  • Build Back Better will pay for itself
  • Trump tax cuts benefited only the rich
  • Cloth masks prevent COVID
  • If you get vaccinated you won’t catch COVID
  • SUV killed parade marchers
  • Trump used teargas to clear a crowd for a bible photo
  • “Don’t Say Gay” was in a bill
  • Putin price hike
  • Ivermectin is a horse dewormer and not for humans
  • “Mostly peaceful” protests
  • Trump overpowered secret service for wheel of “The Beast”
  • Officer Sicknick was murdered by protesters
  • January 6th was an insurrection
  • BYU students hurled racist insults at Duke volleyball player
  • And don’t forget “democracy is under threat…”

