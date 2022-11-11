Roosevelt’s War to Unite the World
Tales of the American Empire | November 10, 2022
Americans are taught their nation fought World War II to free Europe from Nazi tyranny, but historical accounts prove otherwise. President Franklin Roosevelt continued President Woodrow Wilson’s effort to unite all nations under a world government based in New York. Creating a United Nations under American control required destroying the growing German and Japanese empires, dismantling the huge British and French empires, and weakening the growing Soviet Union. Roosevelt had no interest in fighting the Germans to win the war quickly. He wanted Germany and the Soviets to destroy each other while he expanded his United Nations to rule the world.
____________________________________
Related Tale: “Everyone Lost in World War II”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lXHxi…
Related Tale: “The Anglo-American War on France”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SkUlo…
Related Tale: “The Madness of Operation Torch”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HeUFL…
Related Tale: “An Invasion of Sicily in 1942?”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yA5fe…
Related Tale: “Poland Lost World War II”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOgNH…
Related Tale: “The Disastrous Liberation of the Philippines”; https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d7bcQ…
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
November 11, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Timeless or most popular, Video | France, Germany, UK, United Nations, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
5,000% Increase in Fetal Deaths Following COVID-19 Vaccines!
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From The Archives
Stunning pictures of Al Gore’s new $9 million mansion media totally ignored
By Noel Sheppard – NewsBusters.org – 05/03/2010
Nobel Laureate Al Gore purchased a $9 million mansion in the luxurious hills of Montecito, California, recently, and with the exception of the Los Angeles Times and Fox News, America’s media couldn’t care less. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,469 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,039,596 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Eddy Schmid on Savior Al Gore wields windmill… Eddy Schmid on Savior Al Gore wields windmill… Balthasar Gerards on Why Are People Losing Confiden… brianharryaustralia on British Economy May Be Left Pa… brianharryaustralia on German doctors lament “s… brianharryaustralia on German doctors lament “s… papasha408 on Why Are People Losing Confiden… Eddy on WEF: Eco-anxiety a Driver of t… Canadian Wildflower on German doctors lament “s… Canadian Wildflower on The REAL story behind RSV… Canadian Wildflower on Pfizer to fast-track more vacc… Canadian Wildflower on British Economy May Be Left Pa…
Aletho News
- Roosevelt’s War to Unite the World November 11, 2022
- Good News on Omicron Outcomes from Prison November 11, 2022
- Why Are People Losing Confidence in Vaccines? November 11, 2022
- Pfizer Press Release on New Bivalent Booster Raises More Questions Than It Answers November 11, 2022
- Germany wants more scrutiny of Twitter after Elon Musk takeover November 11, 2022
- Former Greek soccer player Vassilis Tsiartas is sentenced over Facebook post accused of being transphobic November 11, 2022
- Savior Al Gore wields windmills to stop the storms and end the Culture of Death November 10, 2022
- Saskatchewan premier slams Trudeau’s radical climate agenda November 10, 2022
- Facebook launches new tools to “combat climate misinformation” November 10, 2022
- WEF: Eco-anxiety a Driver of the Mental Health Pandemic November 10, 2022
- British Economy May Be Left Paralyzed Due to Soaring Mental Disorders November 10, 2022
- STOP the Infanticide! 5,000% Increase in Fetal Deaths Following COVID-19 Vaccines! November 10, 2022
- Who watches the watchmen? November 10, 2022
- Pfizer to fast-track more vaccines for pregnant moms, despite mounting evidence rushed COVID shots harmed babies November 10, 2022
- The REAL story behind RSV & the so-called “tripledemic” November 10, 2022
- No end in view for Ukraine war November 9, 2022
- Russia brands US weapons claim ‘a lie’ November 9, 2022
- US Siege Persists: Lebanon Prevented from Importing Iran’s Fuel Donation November 9, 2022
OffGuardian
- Inside the US’s new “bio-defense strategy” November 10, 2022
- The REAL story behind RSV & the so-called “tripledemic” November 9, 2022
- Maternal mortality in Russia tripled in 2021 November 9, 2022
Richie Allen
- Former Tory Minister Declares: “There Is NO Climate Emergency!” November 9, 2022
- 3,000+ Offensive Tweets Sent To UK Politicians Every Day November 9, 2022
- If You Don’t Approve Of A Country’s Laws Don’t Travel There November 9, 2022
- Reluctance Among Young To Come Forward For 3rd Covid Jab November 9, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Gaslighting of the Masses October 16, 2022
If Americans Knew
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Swiss Glacier Was Ice Free 2000 Years Ago November 10, 2022
- China Refuse To Pay Climate Reparations November 10, 2022
- Rishi Sunak rules out climate reparations November 10, 2022
- Hurricane Nicole November 10, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply