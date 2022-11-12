Dr. Clare Craig On The Three Key Factors Of The Pandemic
The Fat Emperor – Ivor Cummins | November 9, 2022
Dr. Clare Craig is one of the best pathologists out there, and deeply understands the scientific details of the pandemic – and I caught her in person at the International health congress in Portugal – all scientific talks are here or will be uploaded shortly https://odysee.com/@MartaGB:2
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
November 12, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | Covid-19, COVID-19 Vaccine
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
Roosevelt’s War to Unite the World
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
Book Excerpt
Why Did the Left Fail So Utterly to Resist the Global Biosecurity State?
BY SIMON ELMER | THE DAILY SCEPTIC | NOVEMBER 11, 2022
The question that continues to confuse socialists almost to the same degree that it delights their political opponents is why the Left today – not only in the U.K. but across the West – continues to collaborate so willingly and unquestioningly with the authoritarian programmes and regulations of the emerging Global Biosecurity State. As the imminent implementation of Digital ID, Central Bank Digital Currency, Universal Basic Income, Environmental and Social Corporate Governance criteria (ESG), Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response, Social Credit, Smart Cities, and all the other programmes of Agenda 2030 are demonstrating, the New World Order being forced upon us outside of any democratic process is capitalist in its economic infrastructure, fascist in its governmental, juridical and ideological superstructure and totalitarian in its aims. So why do those who, however mistakenly, self-identify as of the political Left continue to be its noisiest and blindest cheerleaders? … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,469 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,041,189 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
brianharryaustralia on Australian Media: “Majes… brianharryaustralia on FBI Lobbying Congress For New… raggs12 on FBI Lobbying Congress For New… Peter on Australian Media: “Majes… Peter on Enough: Why Western Leaders, P… Peter on Enough: Why Western Leaders, P… brianharryaustralia on Pentagon exploits post 9/11 la… brianharryaustralia on US admits provoking Russia in… brianharryaustralia on Enough: Why Western Leaders, P… brianharryaustralia on FBI Lobbying Congress For New… brianharryaustralia on Australian Media: “Majes… brianharryaustralia on CIA Officer Frank Snepp Discus…
Aletho News
- Dr. Clare Craig On The Three Key Factors Of The Pandemic November 12, 2022
- US and UK troops train to ‘pacify Russian civilians’ November 12, 2022
- COVID-19: The Evidence revisited – summer 2022 November 12, 2022
- Department of Homeland Security CISA November 11, 2022
- Why Did the Left Fail So Utterly to Resist the Global Biosecurity State? November 11, 2022
- Australian Media: “Majestic Princess cruise with 800 COVID-19 patients set to dock in Sydney” November 11, 2022
- FBI Lobbying Congress For New Laws That Allow Them To Pursue Children As “Domestic Terrorists” November 11, 2022
- Feds Scramble To Hide Role Of Oath Keeper’s Informant In January 6th “Insurrection” November 11, 2022
- Pentagon exploits post 9/11 laws to wage ‘secret wars’ worldwide: Report November 11, 2022
- Enough: Why Western Leaders, Populations Call for Halting Money Flow to Ukraine November 11, 2022
- Political West using Ukraine to probe, discredit Russian military November 11, 2022
- US admits provoking Russia in the Arctic November 11, 2022
- Roosevelt’s War to Unite the World November 11, 2022
- Good News on Omicron Outcomes from Prison November 11, 2022
- Why Are People Losing Confidence in Vaccines? November 11, 2022
- Pfizer Press Release on New Bivalent Booster Raises More Questions Than It Answers November 11, 2022
- Germany wants more scrutiny of Twitter after Elon Musk takeover November 11, 2022
- Former Greek soccer player Vassilis Tsiartas is sentenced over Facebook post accused of being transphobic November 11, 2022
OffGuardian
- Much Ado About Nothing November 12, 2022
- We’re at Wefcon 3 November 11, 2022
- Who Knew: We’re Here Because We’re Here Because We’re Here Because We’re Here November 11, 2022
Richie Allen
- Former Tory Minister Declares: “There Is NO Climate Emergency!” November 9, 2022
- 3,000+ Offensive Tweets Sent To UK Politicians Every Day November 9, 2022
- If You Don’t Approve Of A Country’s Laws Don’t Travel There November 9, 2022
- Reluctance Among Young To Come Forward For 3rd Covid Jab November 9, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Gaslighting of the Masses October 16, 2022
If Americans Knew
- The Israel partisan who funded Democrats’ midterm races November 11, 2022
- Former Israeli spies working in top jobs at Google, Facebook, and Microsoft November 10, 2022
- Israeli Soldiers Kill A Palestinian Teenager – 197th Palestinian this year November 8, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Jenny Harries Caught Lying About Heatwave Deaths November 12, 2022
- Sweden Plan To Increase Emissions November 11, 2022
- Glaciers Disappearing In 1902 November 11, 2022
- Extreme Weather In India Is Not Getting Worse November 11, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Sebastian Rushworth M.D.
- Do high protein diets shorten lifespan? July 31, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply