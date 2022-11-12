Aletho News

Dr. Clare Craig On The Three Key Factors Of The Pandemic

The Fat Emperor – Ivor Cummins | November 9, 2022

Dr. Clare Craig is one of the best pathologists out there, and deeply understands the scientific details of the pandemic – and I caught her in person at the International health congress in Portugal – all scientific talks are here or will be uploaded shortly https://odysee.com/@MartaGB:2

November 12, 2022 - Posted by | Science and Pseudo-Science, Video | ,

