Israel refuses to cooperate with FBI probe into journalist’s death
RT | November 15, 2022
Israel has carried out its own probe into the death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and won’t cooperate with the FBI’s investigation into the incident, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz tweeted on Monday.
Media reports claimed the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had launched a probe into the killing of Palestinian-American media worker, who was shot dead while covering an Israeli raid in the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank in mid-May. US officials updated their Israeli counterparts on the move earlier this month, sources told the Times of Israel paper.
“The decision taken by the US Justice Department to conduct an investigation into the tragic passing of Shireen Abu Akleh, is a mistake,” Gantz wrote on Twitter in English. The Hebrew version of the message was formulated in harsher terms, labeling the US actions “a grave mistake.”
He said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have already carried out “a professional, independent investigation” into the death of the Al Jazeera reporter, and its findings were presented to Washington.
“I have delivered a message to US representatives that we stand by the IDF’s soldiers, that we will not cooperate with an external investigation, and will not enable intervention to internal investigations,” Gantz insisted.
An Israeli probe established that Abu Akleh, who was shot despite wearing a vest marked “Press” and a blue helmet, was likely hit by a bullet that an Israeli soldier fired by mistake. It also didn’t rule out the possibility that the 51-year-old came under Palestinian fire.
However, Palestinian officials and Abu Akleh’s family, as well as Al Jazeera, insist the renowned journalist, who had been covering the Israeli-Palestinian conflict for two decades, had been deliberately targeted by the IDF.
Abu Akleh’s death has led to anger and protests in the Middle East and elsewhere, with tensions mounting even further after the Israeli police used force to disperse mourners at her funeral.
Is this incident, or the response to the investigation, not enough reason to shut the billion dollar spigot off? Calling a country like Israel our friend is not only a discredit to who Americans are but opens the door for the government to treat us the same way they are treating the Palestinians and makes any claim by our government of human rights abuse a joke
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment by raggs12 | November 15, 2022 |
“He said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have already carried out “a professional, independent investigation” into the death of the Al Jazeera reporter, and its findings were presented to Washington”. “Professional. Independent, investigation”? Surely they can’t be serious?
Israel (and the USA) are the only countries on planet Earth to refuse to join the “International Criminal Court” set up in The Hague.
That tells you everything you need to know about both countries.
They do NOT want to be held accountable for their criminal actions, carried out randomly around the World.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment by brianharryaustralia | November 15, 2022 |
Just smoke and mirrors. The FBI most likely wasn’t planning on investigating anyway. The dual citizen Jews own most of our media. The only idiotic conceivable way for them to silence media they don’t own is to murder the journalists. Thats what happens here, though not so blatantly. Then the FBI and DOJ play coverup and hide evidence for 66 years until the perps die off. Ted Gunderson or William Cooper were silenced just like Seth Rich
LikeLiked by 1 person
Comment by raggs12 | November 15, 2022 |