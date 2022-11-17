WE MUST NEVER FORGET
Never forget what these people did. We must never forget.
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- More
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Related
November 17, 2022 - Posted by aletho | Civil Liberties, Science and Pseudo-Science, Timeless or most popular, Video, War Crimes | Canada, Human rights, UK, United States
No comments yet.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Featured Video
WHISTLEBLOWER NURSE EXPOSES RISE IN FETAL DEMISE
For more videos go to the Aletho News – Video Category
or go to
Aletho News Archives – Video-Images
From the Archives
America’s rigged democracy: The oligarch takeover of the political system
By Jon Hellevig | The Saker blog | April 15, 2020
The coronavirus and related financial crisis ravaging America have revealed the country to be the dysfunctional, borderline failed state that it is. America’s dysfunction is broad in scope but almost entirely traceable to one common origin: the oligarch takeover of the economy, media, healthcare and political system. I have already reported on the first three of these, and here I will dissect what’s so fundamentally wrong with the political system. … continue
Blog Roll
-
Join 2,470 other followers
Visits Since December 2009
- 6,049,088 hits
Looking for something?
Archives
Calendar
CategoriesAletho News Civil Liberties Corruption Deception Economics Environmentalism Ethnic Cleansing, Racism, Zionism Fake News False Flag Terrorism Full Spectrum Dominance Illegal Occupation Mainstream Media, Warmongering Malthusian Ideology, Phony Scarcity Militarism Progressive Hypocrite Russophobia Science and Pseudo-Science Solidarity and Activism Subjugation - Torture Supremacism, Social Darwinism Timeless or most popular Video War Crimes Wars for Israel
Tags9/11 Afghanistan Africa AIPAC al-Qaeda Argentina Australia BBC Benjamin Netanyahu Brazil Canada CDC Central Intelligence Agency China CIA CNN Colombia Covid-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Da’esh Donald Trump Egypt European Union Facebook FBI France Gaza Germany Google Hamas Hebron Hezbollah Hillary Clinton Human rights India Iran Iraq ISIS Israel Israeli settlement Japan Jerusalem Joe Biden Korea Latin America Lebanon Libya Middle East National Security Agency NATO New York Times North Korea NSA Obama Pakistan Palestine Qatar Russia Sanctions against Iran Saudi Arabia Syria The Guardian Turkey Twitter UAE UK Ukraine United Nations United States USA Venezuela Washington Post West Bank Yemen Zionism
Recent Comments
Balthasar Gerards on Swissmedic and Vaccinating Doc… Balthasar Gerards on To curb Iran’s influence… Kevin Arthur Hiatt on Swissmedic and Vaccinating Doc… brianharryaustralia on What’s Not in the CIA’s Still-… Peter on What’s Not in the CIA’s Still-… papasha408 on What’s Not in the CIA’s Still-… papasha408 on What’s Not in the CIA’s Still-… Eddy Schmid on Missile incident was Ukrainian… Eddy Schmid on The “Fact Check” Scam brianharryaustralia on As Democrats destroy democracy… brianharryaustralia on The UN calls on Israel to dest… raggs12 on America’s rigged democracy: Th…
Aletho News
- WE MUST NEVER FORGET November 17, 2022
- To curb Iran’s influence, Washington and Tel Aviv are preventing alleviation of Lebanon’s economic crisis November 17, 2022
- The UN calls on Israel to destroy its nuclear weapons November 17, 2022
- What’s Not in the CIA’s Still-Secret JFK Files November 17, 2022
- Swissmedic and Vaccinating Doctors Criminally Sued for Authorizing and Administering Covid-19 mRNA Jabs November 16, 2022
- Missile incident was Ukrainian ‘provocation’ – Polish politician November 16, 2022
- Why is Nature Praising the Use of Propaganda During the Pandemic and Calling for More? November 16, 2022
- The “Fact Check” Scam November 16, 2022
- The press are completely crazy and they are going to get us all killed November 16, 2022
- Missile strike on Poland November 16, 2022
- As Democrats destroy democracy, the US becomes a one-party state November 16, 2022
- EXCESS DEATHS HIT RECORD LEVELS November 16, 2022
- More “sudden heart attacks” … with a “climate change” twist November 15, 2022
- NBC News Advises Parents To Keep Kids Away From “Unvaccinated Individuals” November 15, 2022
- Russia denies striking Poland November 15, 2022
- RT sends request to UN over rape allegations November 15, 2022
- Ukraine ‘Testing-Ground’ for New NATO Weapons November 15, 2022
- Fact check – Iran has not sentenced ‘15,000’ protesters to death November 15, 2022
OffGuardian
- Millions Suffer as Junk Food Industry Rakes in Profit November 16, 2022
- More “sudden heart attacks” …with a “climate change” twist November 15, 2022
- The Road to Totalitarianism (Revisited) November 15, 2022
Richie Allen
- Migrant Accused Of Raping Boy Has Gone Missing After Skipping Bail November 17, 2022
- Ticket Site Pulls Gender-Critical Events & Accuses Women Of Spreading Hate November 17, 2022
- UK Supermarket Limits Egg Sales To Two Boxes Per Customer November 16, 2022
- Health Clinics Could Be Renamed To Avoid Upsetting Trans Patients November 16, 2022
Consent Factory
- The Road to Totalitarianism (Revisited) November 13, 2022
If Americans Knew
- Dear JNS: why are you perpetuating lies about Shireen? November 16, 2022
- Israel has been actively covering up a Shin Bet sex crime for years November 15, 2022
- Israeli Soldiers Kill Palestinian Girl Near Ramallah November 14, 2022
Not A Lot Of People Know That
- Baroness Brown’s Conflict of Interest November 16, 2022
- The Conversation Wants To Stop Africa Developing Gas Reserves November 16, 2022
- A 4500-year reconstruction of sea surface temperature variability at decadal time-scales off North Iceland November 16, 2022
- What About The 1950s, Richard? November 14, 2022
No Tricks Zone
Indian Punchline
- Russia strategises with Iran for the long haul in Ukraine November 14, 2022
- Russia’s Kherson withdrawal is tactical November 12, 2022
More Links
Contact:atheonews (at) gmail.com
Disclaimer
This site is provided as a research and reference tool. Although we make every reasonable effort to ensure that the information and data provided at this site are useful, accurate, and current, we cannot guarantee that the information and data provided here will be error-free. By using this site, you assume all responsibility for and risk arising from your use of and reliance upon the contents of this site.
This site and the information available through it do not, and are not intended to constitute legal advice. Should you require legal advice, you should consult your own attorney.
Nothing within this site or linked to by this site constitutes investment advice or medical advice.
Materials accessible from or added to this site by third parties, such as comments posted, are strictly the responsibility of the third party who added such materials or made them accessible and we neither endorse nor undertake to control, monitor, edit or assume responsibility for any such third-party material.
The posting of stories, commentaries, reports, documents and links (embedded or otherwise) on this site does not in any way, shape or form, implied or otherwise, necessarily express or suggest endorsement or support of any of such posted material or parts therein.
The word “alleged” is deemed to occur before the word “fraud.” Since the rule of law still applies. To peasants, at least.
Fair Use
This site contains copyrighted material the use of which has not always been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available in our efforts to advance understanding of environmental, political, human rights, economic, democracy, scientific, and social justice issues, etc. We believe this constitutes a ‘fair use’ of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. In accordance with Title 17 U.S.C. Section 107, the material on this site is distributed without profit to those who have expressed a prior interest in receiving the included information for research and educational purposes. For more info go to: http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/17/107.shtml. If you wish to use copyrighted material from this site for purposes of your own that go beyond ‘fair use’, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner.
DMCA Contact
This is information for anyone that wishes to challenge our “fair use” of copyrighted material.
If you are a legal copyright holder or a designated agent for such and you believe that content residing on or accessible through our website infringes a copyright and falls outside the boundaries of “Fair Use”, please send a notice of infringement by contacting atheonews@gmail.com.
We will respond and take necessary action immediately.
If notice is given of an alleged copyright violation we will act expeditiously to remove or disable access to the material(s) in question.
All 3rd party material posted on this website is copyright the respective owners / authors. Aletho News makes no claim of copyright on such material.
Leave a Reply