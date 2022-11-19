Every Place On Earth Warming Faster Than Every Other Place On Earth
BY WILLIAM M. BRIGGS • NOVEMBER 16, 2022
The other day we saw a UN report which claimed that “billions live in regions that have already experienced warming greater than the global average.”
They didn’t say where those regions were, a strange lacuna for such a large number of souls. I thought this an interesting question, so I looked it up, searching with terms like “warming faster than rest of the world” and the like. I used the Regime-approved search engine Google.
Here are the regions of the world which Regime-approved government and media sources—I would never quote from conspiracy-believing denier sites!—think are warming faster than the rest of the world. I believe all of these links are from the last year or two. I did not cheat and use anything from the 2000s or earlier.
- The Arctic: The Arctic is warming four times faster than the global average
- Europe: “Europe hotting up more than twice global average“.
- The Mediterranean: “The Mediterranean region is warming 20% faster than the global average.“
- The Middle East: “Middle East region heating up twice as fast as rest of globe.“
- Africa: “Africa’s climate has warmed more than the global average since pre-industrial times“; “Africa warming faster than rest of world: IPCC Sixth Assessment Report“.
- Russia: “Russia warming ‘2.5 times quicker’ than global average: ministry“.
- China: “China warming up faster than rest of the world: Report“.
- West Asia: “Countries in the eastern Mediterranean and West Asia are warming twice as fast as the global average”.
- Singapore: “Why Singapore is heating up twice as fast as the rest of the world“.
- Japan: “Tokyo’s mean annual temperature has risen by 2.86C since 1900, about three times as fast as the world average of 0.96C“.
- India: “Global warming to hit India the worst in Asia by 2070.“
- Pakistan: “Temperature increase in the region is at 0.42°C per decade, warming twice as fast as the rest of the world“.
- Indian Ocean: “Indian Ocean warming at higher rate than other oceans, says IPCC report.“
- Australia: “Australia is Warming Faster than Global Average“.
- New Zealand: “In the past two decades, it increased 0.0387 C per year, slightly higher than the world average.”
- South-West Pacific: “South-West Pacific region, ocean heat content has increased more than three times faster than the global average rate.“
- Antarctica: “South pole warmed ‘three times faster’ than global average over past 30 years.“
- Earth’s Lakes: “Earth’s lakes are warming faster than its air“.
- Canada: Canada is warming twice as fast as the rest of the world.
- Latin America and the Caribbean: “Latin America and the Caribbean warming faster than global average“.
- Mexico: “Mexico is warming faster than the rest of the planet, they say“.
- Central and South America: “IPCC: Mean temperatures have very likely increased in all sub-regions and will continue to increase at rates greater than the global average (high confidence).“
- The Atlantic Ocean: “The Atlantic Ocean is warming the fastest“.
- Ladies & Gentlemen, I bring you the seat of the Regime, The Once United States of America: “Over the past 50 years, the U.S. has warmed 68 percent faster than the planet as a whole.“
- Every State Also Heating Up Faster Than Every State
- New England: “New England is warming faster than the rest of the planet, new study finds.“
- Northeast: “Northeast region of the U.S. is warming faster than the rest of the country.“
- California: “California Warming More than U.S. Average as CO2 Climbs“.
- Great Lakes Basin: “Great Lakes Basin warming faster than other parts of country, new study finds“.
- Southwest and upper Midwest: “THE SOUTHWEST (ARIZONA, NEW MEXICO, AND TEXAS), IS THE FASTEST- WARMING REGION IN THE NATION: Michigan, Wisconsin and northern-tier states round out the Top 10“.
- Utah: “Climate Analysis Finds Utah Temperatures Rose Fifth Fastest In The Country“.
Have I left anywhere out? I grew bored with the task after thirty minutes, especially when I started to do each individual state. I invite to try your own search and fill in those geographic areas (if any) that I missed.
We all live in Lake Woeonus, where it’s always worse than we thought, there are always five years left to SAVE THE PLANET!, and all the temperatures are rising faster than average.
I’ll save the larger, and more important, conclusion that models, and those that create them, cannot be trusted for another day.
