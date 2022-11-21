Aletho News

COLORADO GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY OVER RSV

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 17, 2022

CENSORSHIP KILLS

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 17, 2022

‘Censorship kills’ is the rally cry for a global medical community under unfathomable pressure from big tech and government to stifle the Covid debate. Fortunately, legislators and the greater public are seeing through the authoritarian behavior and taking action.

REAL HOUSEWIVES STAR FED UP WITH CENSORSHIP

The Highwire with Del Bigtree | November 17, 2022

Real Housewives Star and business mogul, Bethenny Frankel, made waves on social media when she went off on how taboo it’s become to even question the possibility of suffering an adverse reaction from Covid-19 vaccines.

