DANGER: “ANTI-VACCINE” THOUGHTS ARE A MENTAL ILLNESS REQUIRING “TREATMENT”

Amazing Polly | November 24, 2022

Building blocks are being put into place so that political dissidents can be drugged or locked up much like the Soviets did with Sluggish Schizophrenia.
References:
-CPSO Guidelines on vaccine ‘hesitancy’: https://www.cpso.on.ca/Physicians/Your-Practice/Physician-Advisory-Services/COVID-19-FAQs-for-Physicians
-Canadian Psychiatric Association Seminar on New Delusions: https://archive.ph/Eg1rV
-Euthanasia Article from Associated Press, Aug 2022: https://apnews.com/article/covid-science-health-toronto-7c631558a457188d2bd2b5cfd360a867
-VIDEO: Are Leaders Being Threatened by the Medical Mafia?: https://www.bitchute.com/video/8QClDbzxpt22/
-Study Claiming anti-vaccine info is causing blood clots, heart attacks, etc in the vaccinated: Covid 19 vaccines and the misinterpretation of perceived side effects clarity on the safety of vaccines. | Biomedicine (Taipei);12(3): 1-4, 2022. | MEDLINE (bvsalud.org)

