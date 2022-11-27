The FDA murders one of their own

I’m completely rattled by the death of Dr. A. Oveta Fuller who was a member of the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC). She died “suddenly and unexpectedly” (a euphemism for a vaccine fatality) at age 67.

Back in December of 2020, Dr. Fuller showed courage and voted “no” against the Pfizer shot in adults, saying that they needed more data. But over the last year the cartel wore her down and she became a reliable yes vote for the iatrogenocide.

I watch all of the VRBPAC and ACIP meetings. After hours and hours of listening to these meetings, the VRBPAC members have become familiar characters in my life. I often know what they are going to say before they say it, because each member has particular patterns and interests that repeat over and over again. Dr. Fuller was kindly and soft-spoken and completely wrong about the facts from January 2021 on.

Readers of my Substack sent thousands of emails to Dr. Fuller over the course of the last year asking her to vote no on Covid shots for kids and vote no on the bivalent boosters that completely skipped clinical trials. But she did not listen. As it turns out, her “Yes” vote on June 28, to authorize the Pfizer booster that was only tested on 8 mice, was her death sentence. Is there a race effect from Covid-19 shots (as there is with other vaccines)? No one knows because no one at the FDA bothers to ask.

I’m tired of being right. What’s surreal about the present moment is that I doubt her death will make a lick of difference to the true believers on the VRBPAC. They are just going to say nice things about her, dig a hole and bury her, find another murderous clown to take her place, and keep right on recommending the most dangerous shots in human history. It is difficult to describe a situation so strange.

The banality of evil

In 2022, scientific discourse in the U.S. consists of critical thinkers presenting mountains of evidence while mainstream gatekeepers just say “Nuh-uh” on their way to eulogizing yet another colleague killed by these shots.

Tick tock

How long before the clot shot takes out a cabinet member or member of Congress? We already have two strokes following boosters — Senators Ben Ray Luján and John Fetterman. Illinois Rep. Sean Casten’s teenage daughter Gwen died unexpectedly in her sleep of a sudden cardiac arrhythmia at the age of 17 in June. These numbers are just going to keep increasing. I imagine we will see several world leaders felled by the clot shot in the coming year. We live in the dumbest of all possible universes.